Wisconsin Democrats Will Run On Education Against Gov. Scott Walker

“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our economy and our democracy,” Evers said in a phone interview last month. “We can’t let our higher and K-12 systems flounder for another four years.”

Walker has spent heavily on ads promoting himself as “the education governor,” which Evers and other Democrats have dismissed as laughable.

The other Democrats in the race, including Roys and Mitchell, tried to argue Evers would be a weaker candidate in the general election. They portrayed him as boring ― “I have nothing bad to say about Tony Evers,” Mitchell once said. “He’s like my grandfather.” ― and as unable to fire up the party’s base in November.

National Democrats have consistently viewed those complaints as overwrought, hoping Evers’ low-key demeanor will contrast with the partisan warfare of Walker’s tenure as governor.

Republicans have already made clear they plan to attack Evers as a “Madison bureaucrat” ― referring to the liberal state capital ― who didn’t do enough to punish teachers accused of wrongdoing.