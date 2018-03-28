Military-style weapons, and all weapons of war, should be banned from civilian society.

All accessories that turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons, such as bump stocks, should be banned.

Four-day waiting period on all gun purchases.

Require background checks on all gun sales.

Raise the legal purchasing age of all guns to 21

Randy Bryce, a Democrat seeking to challenge Ryan in November’s election, met the students in Janesville and expressed his support for their cause in a statement and on Twitter.

“Paul Ryan, the people of your district ― students, parents, gun owners, veterans, hunters, Republicans and Democrats alike ― are shouting for you to do something,” Bryce said in the statement. “I echo the students in calling for common-sense gun reform, including a ban on all military assault rifles.”

The students’ trek follows weeks of gun reform activism by young people around the country, sparked by the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

On March 14, students around the country staged school walkouts to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting and call attention to gun violence.

On March 24, more than a million students, teachers and activists took to the streets in cities around the U.S. to demand stricter gun control laws.

Organizers of the Wisconsin are calling on students in the 49 other states to embark on similar marches before the November elections.

At Wednesday’s rally, 18-year-old organizer Katie Eder encouraged students not to be daunted by the prospect of walking 50 miles for the cause.

“Every day it was harder for our bodies to keep moving,” Eder said. “So why did we?”

“I kept moving because despite so many people telling us that ending gun violence is impossible ... I believe with every bone in my very sore body that this is the time to do the impossible.”