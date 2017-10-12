Wisconsin Women Deserve RESPECT

Access to reproductive health care was certainly not a central focus of the media coverage or voter priorities in the run up to the 2010 mid-term election, which ushered in a tidal wave of anti-abortion Governors and legislators in states around the country. Despite the back seat that reproductive health policy took to the economy in 2010, one of the hallmarks of this new era of conservative dominance of state-level politics has been an unprecedented attack on access to reproductive health care.

As one of the states overwhelmed by the 2010 tidal wave, Wisconsin has been at the forefront of these recent attacks on reproductive health care. Wisconsin was once viewed as a state with relatively moderate to progressive reproductive health care policies, but has now joined the ranks of states, such as Texas, that zealously enact ever more creative and unnecessary restrictions on women’s access to reproductive health care. If someone would have told me in 2009 that Wisconsin and Texas would be viewed as analogous states for women’s access to reproductive health care within a decade, I would have thought that person was delusional.

Well, it turns out that hypothetical fortune teller in 2009 would have been right. Since 2011, Wisconsin has passed seven additional restrictions on women’s access to abortion, along with several other laws meant to undercut funding for existing family planning providers. Sadly, there does not appear to be an immediate end in sight for these types of proposals, which continue to be introduced in our state Legislature. Many of these restrictions are so extreme and patently absurd, members of the general public have a hard time believing that an elected official would have the audacity to introduce such an idea once the details of these restrictions are explained to people.

As the Executive Director of a nonprofit dedicated to promoting comprehensive women’s health, I find this ongoing assault on reproductive health to be grounded in a vision that, at its core, disregards the fundamental wellbeing of Wisconsin women. As a result, I also think that it is time for those of us who are engaged in women’s health advocacy to articulate a positive, countervailing vision of reproductive health care that prioritizes women’s health and wellbeing and is grounded in a basic respect for women and their individual circumstances.

That is why I am proud to support the Respect Women Act, which is being championed in Wisconsin by Representative Chris Taylor and Senator Jon Erpenbach and is supported by a wide range of organizations that are committed to promoting a holistic vision of women’s health in our state. True to its name, the Respect Women Act envisions a world where women can access comprehensive reproductive health care services free from political interference, misleading information, or threats to their safety.

Contrary to many of the Wisconsin politicians who have decided that they know what’s best for women and their health care professionals, the Respect Women Act is premised on the far more humble and empathic concept that deciding to start a family, delay becoming a parent, or ending a pregnancy are some of the most personal decisions a woman can make, and that politicians have no business imposing their political agendas on the women who are making these decisions. In order to achieve this vision for Wisconsin, the Act contains three separate pieces of legislation that would do the following:

Ensure Wisconsin women have access to comprehensive reproductive health by repealing existing abortion restrictions that are not grounded in medical science or widely accepted medical best practices.

Ensure all patients receive honest, medically accurate information when seeking health care, by stopping the practice of politicians dictating what doctors have to say to their patients.

Improve law enforcement training regarding effective response and prevention strategies to better address harassment, intimidation and violence that is sometimes directed towards patients and providers at reproductive healthcare facilities.

One of the main reasons why I am so enthusiastic about this initiative is that it provides an opportunity for people who are passionate about women’s health to start demanding more of our elected officials. It’s certainly important to tell our state legislators what we don’t want them to do, but there is something empowering and inspiring about having the equally important discussion about what kind of society we need to build in order for women and girls to reach their full potential.