CBS Cancels Jeremy Piven Show Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

CBS plans to end “Wisdom of the Crowd” after just one season, sources close to the show told TVLine Monday, as more women come forward with allegations of sexual harassment by lead actor Jeremy Piven throughout his career.

Piven confirmed the show was being canceled via his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

At least five women have shared stories of Piven’s misconduct. Several first described their experiences with the actor in an interview with BuzzFeed News last week.

One of the women, Anastasia Taneie, told the outlet Piven forcefully groped her breasts and genitals in 2009 when she was working as an extra on the HBO series “Entourage.”

The claim echoes one made by actress Ariane Bellamar, who also said Piven groped her while on the “Entourage” set.

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Another woman, Amy Meador, recalled Piven unexpectedly showing up at her house in 1995 and forcing himself on her, only to lock himself in her bathroom with her phone after she successfully fought him off.

Piven has adamantly denied all of the claims, going so far as to take a polygraph test earlier this month, which he says proves his innocence.

Happy Turkey Day with a side of #truth ... pic.twitter.com/GpFlgTloLt — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 23, 2017

CBS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost regarding the circumstances of the show’s cancellation, but it’s worth noting ― allegations against Piven aside ― the show wasn’t exactly a smash hit.