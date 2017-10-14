Wisdom 🌹🍃
________________
Every Up
Every Down
Every Smile
Every Frown
Every Deed
Every Word
Every Tree
Every Bird
Every Poem
Every Song
Every Right
Every Wrong
Every Scene
Every Glance
Every Moment
Every Chance
Teaches
What
LOVE
Is
About 🌹🍃...
______________________
Soe Moe Lwin
2:19 pm
14/10/2017
