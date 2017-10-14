SOE MOE LWIN, Contributor
I am an Artist and an Explorer always searching for the Truth ...

WISDOM

10/14/2017 02:47 am ET Updated 24 minutes ago

Wisdom

Every Up 

Every Down

Every Smile 

Every Frown 

Every Deed 

Every Word

Every Tree 

Every Bird 

Every Poem

Every Song

Every Right

Every Wrong 

Every Scene

Every Glance

Every Moment 

Every Chance 

Teaches

What 

LOVE

Is

About 🌹🍃...

Soe Moe Lwin 

2:19 pm

14/10/2017

