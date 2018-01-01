Wishing + Dreaming Don't Work

the usual standards. The trick is to see life through his eyes and not to be sad, disappointed or judgmental. Not always easy.

But I can declare one of my dreams for 2018 on this first day of the year, is for him to find love and happiness. I actually dream this every day – but I guess that’s how I roll

Yes, have your dreams for you and your family. But dreams won’t come true on their own. We all need to take action to make them a reality. This may be on our own or through guidance or help from others. I vow to help my son and I can advise and give him real, practical ideas how to make changes in his life.

Slimming groups or gyms do very well at this time of year as we all recognise that to make change we sometimes need a helping hand. The support of a group is really powerful. If you really are serious about making a change to your family life, then find a group of people just like you who can listen, help and understand what you’re going through.

I have a closed, private Facebook group that I’d love you to join where I have a live Q and A every Wednesday at 8.30pm. Join us for some support, advice and some TLC. Click here

Dream of a better family life – but it’s what you do about it that makes the dreams come true. Don’t just wish – take some action!

I wish you a beautiful, gorgeous 2018.

And I’m here to help you all the way.

