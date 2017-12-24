Wishing You a Very "Merry Christmas"—Whatever That Means to You

The holidays are a time for giving, reflection, and hope. A time for friends. A time for family. A time for friends who have become family. But lately, it seems the whole world has gotten so caught up in what is or isn’t politically correct and/or religiously charged (insert eye-roll 🙄). It seems we’ve lost that holly-jolly-loving feeling... what “Christmas” had always meant to me.

I grew up in a pretty secular household. My father had some buddhist beliefs, my mother was sometimes catholic, and if memory serves me right, I’m pretty sure my brother and I were even baptized. NONE OF THAT MATTERS. We were just taught to be good, to do good, and to believe in people. And you know what? My parents had a point.

Earlier this month, I had the honor of working with the 1st Battalion 25th Marines Greater Boston Toys for Tots program for the third year running to organize our annual photo shoot fundraiser. This event started as a small charity project a couple years ago, and with the love and support of our partners, sponsors, and patrons, it has grown into a major community tradition of sorts—one that is near and dear to my heart.

Centered around holiday/Christmas-themed concepts and photography, the 3rd Annual Toys For Tots Charity Photo Shoot welcomed over 100 participants to Rx Strength Training in Somerville, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 10th. Each year, our “models” (anyone who pre-registered, made a donation to Fisher House Boston, and brought an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots) are given glamorous makeovers with hair, makeup, and wardrobe styling as well as the chance to step in front of the cameras for celebrity photographers Robert Hare, Mo Mendes, and Eric Snyder. And for the third year in a row, just about everyone gave more than what was asked of them, and because of them, 470 more children will receive gifts this season. NOW THAT’S CHRISTMAS!

We also hosted a very special guest this year . . .

A few days before the fundraiser, I came across this story on 7News: Marshfield girl collects more than 100 toys for children in need. At just age 11, Lily Bowen had an idea to help other kids in need during the holidays, and with the help of her friends and family, exceeded her goal in just a few weeks. WOW❣️ What an inspiration! I didn’t know how to really go about it, or how it would be received, but I needed to invite Lily to our photo shoot. She embodied the heart of our event. Everyone behind the event agreed, we wanted do something special for to give back to this little girl who is giving so much to others. Long story short, we were indeed blessed with Lily’s presence on the 10th and were able to gift her the “perfect day” according to her mother, Shannon Aikey.

Back to the point: If so many kind and generous souls can come together to celebrate, give, and do good for humanity, does it really matter what we say or how we express the sentiment? Take away the religion. Take away the politics. Take away the nonsense. What’s left? ♥ Love.

So on this 24th day of December, Christmas Eve, I’d like to spread some of that love and share the magical images from our event with you. And to everyone who helped bring the 3rd Annual Toys For Tots Charity Photo Shoot to life, thank you again. My heart is full. Continue to be good, do good, and believe in people.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS! ✨

Eric Snyder Photography

Granimo Photography by Mo Mendes CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY