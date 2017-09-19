36 Bewitching Finds For The Basic Witch In All Of Us

Witchy fashion is the enchanting style trend we’ve been waiting all year for, and we’ve now entered peak witchdom.

Thanks in part to trendsetters like confirmed witch Lana Del Rey and “basically a witch” singer Lorde, the bewitching style of this ultimate feminist icon is now making its way into more mainstream selections of fashion, beauty, jewelry, home decor and more.

Plus, many of this season’s biggest style trends are staples of an aspiring witchy wardrobe ― like velvet midi skirts, satin dusters, peek-a-boo fishnets and Victorian collars.

Here, we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite witchy finds, for the basic witch in all of us: