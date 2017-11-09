With Ezekial Elliot Suspension, Are Prices For Dallas Cowboys Tickets Set To Fall?

Half way through the season, with 3 loses, the Cowboy’s have already dropped as many games they had in the entire 2016 season. As of today, the Cowboys have also lost their star running back Ezekiel Elliot, for the next six games, following a minimum four game suspension, that was handed out before the season started after violating the leagues personal conduct policy. Despite those roadbumps, Cowboy’s tickets on the secondary market are up 31 percent from last season, according to TicketIQ data. Cowboy’s tickets are up 4 percent since the start of a season, with the average prices now reaching $406 on the secondary market.

Elliot is currently tied for first in rushing touchdowns with 7, and just 8 shy of leading the league in rushing yards. Elliot’s first home game back will be against the Seahawks on December 25th. That’s the second most expensive game at AT&T stadium over the rest of the season, behind only their next home game against on November 19th against the Eagles.

TicketIQ.com

In addition to Elliot’s suspension, Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones is also making news by threatening a lawsuit against the NFL to block the league from handing out a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell. Many speculate that has to do with how he’s handled the Elliot suspension. Amidst all the controversy, though, the Cowboys continue to fill seats at a scale and price that no other team can match. With a capacity of 100,000 fans, AT&T stadium is the biggest venue in the NFL.

With Elliot out, Dallas’ next home game against Eagles may be the biggest test of year. With a league leading eight wins, The Eagles are among the favorites the Superbowl, with current odds at four to one. Average ticket prices for the heavily anticipated match-up are going for $470 on the secondary market, with the get-in price currently at $214.

The Cowboys odds to play in Minneapolis currently sits at 16-1, which very well may change once Vegas has a chance to adjust for a season without Zeke. If the Cowboys can stay in the hunt for the Wild Card, a fresh Elliot could put them in poll position for a run in the playoffs. Elliot’s first game back at home is scheduled for the day before Christmas against the Seahawks. At an average price of $404, it’s the second most expensive game the rest of the season.