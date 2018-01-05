With Nostalgia: A 50 Year Look Back at the Intersection of Two Mediums-Photography & Technology

In 1968, exactly fifty years ago, technology looked much different than it does today.

That year, Intel was founded by Robert Noyce, IBM was developing the microchip, and by year’s end at the Fall Joint Computer Conference, Douglas Engelbart was demonstrating how to use a mouse with on-screen windows, full-screen word processing, and hypertext.

That all seems quaint now.

However, just as computing has drastically changed over the last 50 years, so too has photography and the ways in which we interact with it. In general, visual content consistently outperforms standard text on social platforms through engagement metrics. Marketers, business owners, and creatives all heavily rely on the emotional triggers that a picture can evoke. With one calendar year just finishing and a new one starting, it feels like the right time to look back at the tools and evolution of this important medium. Photography is and has been the way society holds, cherishes, and shares our journeys through life. Because of the importance that it holds, this undoubtedly has spurred technological advancements. Let’s look back with a bit of nostalgia at what was, and what is.

Cameras Then and Now

Polaroid Automatic 250 by Terri Monahan licensed under CC by-SA 2.0

In 1968, cameras like the Polaroid Land Model 250 and the Kodak Instamatic Reflex were popular models.

The Polaroid Land Model 250 shown above featured a large folding bellows, automatic exposure, and 100-series packfilm. It had a Zeiss-Ikon rangefinder, an all-metal body, and a price tag of $160.

Kodak Instamatic Reflex by John Nuttall licensed under CC by 2.0

The Kodak Instamatic Reflex camera used 126 film cartridges and had interchangeable Retina lenses. The Instamatic Reflex was also one of the first cameras in the world to sport a cutting edge feature for the time - a fully electronic shutter.

Today’s top cameras include the likes of the Nikon D850 and the Sony a7R III.

In the case of the Nikon, it has a state-of-the-art 45.7-megapixel BSI CMOS full frame sensor, a 153-point autofocus system, 7fps burst shooting speed, and an expandable ISO range of 102400. It can even take 4K video at 30fps. Other goodies include a touchscreen LCD, illuminated buttons, in-camera RAW processing, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The Sony is no slouch. Its 42.4-megapixel CMOS sensor is back-illuminated, just like the Nikon D850’s. Its autofocus system is cutting-edge, with 399 phase-detect and 425 contrast-detect AF points. It’s capable of 10fps continuous shooting, has a tilting touchscreen LCD, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth as well.

Looking back, today’s cameras could not be more different than their predecessors from 1968. These advances in camera technology mean that we’re capable of taking more accurate, sharper, and detailed pictures. Many more people also have access to advanced cameras because of the invention of the Smartphone. Certain smartphones have the ability to produce such high quality images that the average eye would not be able to determine the difference between camera equipment and a phone.

Learning Photography Then and Now

If you wanted to learn how to take photos in 1968, you’d likely have to do one of two things - head to the library to check out a photography book or take a photography class.

As a result, the amount of time it took for one to learn the ropes of photography was certainly more than it is in modern times.

Today, learning photography primarily takes place online. Photographers in the making can find a wealth of resources instantly through a simple Google search.

A prime example of this is PhotographyTalk, an online, mobile-ready educational platform for today’s on-the-go photographer.

The site has more than 600 premium photography lessons written by expert photographers. This provides learners of all skill levels with detailed lessons on everything from black and white photography, macro photography, and even mainstream topics like landscapes and portraiture.

Sites like PhotographyTalk are a one-stop shop with detailed photography lessons, gear reviews, and how-to videos that can be accessed 24/7 at the convenience of the learner. The site also features image galleries for sharing photos. The member-only forums allow photographers to come together and discuss topics, ask and answer questions, and offer feedback on one another’s photos.

Fifty years ago, new photographers might have had to go it alone with their camera and their library book. Today, PhotographyTalk has created a collaborative learning space where people with similar interest can interact and help one another realize their potential as photographers.

Sharing Photos Then and Now

In 1968, the easiest way to share photos with friends and family was in the form of a photo album.

It made for an event experience, too - proud parents would pull out their photo albums and show off how much their children had grown, regale company with memories of their wedding day, and reminisce about old times with friends.

Now, social platforms and apps like Instagram are the primary means of sharing photos with friends and family (and the public, for that matter).

As of September 2017, Instagram had more than 800 million active monthly users. All told, in 2017, more than 1.2 trillion images were shared on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, demonstrating just how much technology has changed the way and frequency in which we document and share the big and small events from our daily lives.

This mass consumer adoption has helped to spur entirely new strategies and human-centric marketing efforts from businesses. These visual heavy platforms have allowed for the creation of a new level of engagement from which consumers can experience brands and brand stories. This heavy usage by both consumers and businesses has also led to a new class of niche specific “celebrity,” also known as influencers (that will be discussed in another post).

The effect of all this: photo-sharing apps like Instagram have made photography more accessible to more people, introducing photography as a hobby/business to people worldwide, allowed businesses to directly engage with their target audience, and created a subculture of influencers.

Processing Images Then and Now

If you’ve never developed film, the process will likely sound like a laborious undertaking.

First, you have to load the film on a reel - in complete darkness - and place the reel in a developing tank.

Next, a liquid developing agent is added to the developing tank, which must be agitated by turning the developing tank left and right to ensure the developing agent fully covers the film.

After that, the developing agent is poured out, and a stop bath is added to - you guessed it - stop the development process. Then, the stop bath is poured out, and a fixer is added.

After anywhere from 7-15 minutes later, the fixer must then be thoroughly washed off. At this point you can turn the lights back on. Once the film is adequately bathed, the film is removed from the reel, and the film strips are hung up to try.

In total, the process of developing one’s own film- from loading it into a reel until it’s hung up to dry-takes roughly an hour.

Back in 1968, developing film was the norm. Thankfully, there were plenty of Fotomats around so that the everyday photographer didn’t have to undertake film development themselves.

Again, we see a significant contrast in the manner in which technology has completely changed photography.

Now we can process our images ourselves in a matter of minutes. Apps like VSCO make editing images on our phones a breeze. They include all sorts of presets and filters to give images a specific look and feel, and pinpoint controls for adjusting features like contrast, saturation, and even sharpness.

On our computers, we can use programs like Photoshop and Lightroom to make even more advanced edits to our photos, giving them a distinct look that suits our individual photography style.

After editing an image, one can now use any of the hundreds of cloud based services online that allow for simple upload and printing options. Photos can even be shipped directly to your door. If you prefer to have your images printed instantly, there are adaptor products such as Prynt Pocket. This lets you connect your phone and instantly print your image (reminiscent of an upgraded polaroid camera).

Not only has technology made processing images faster, but it’s also given photographers of all skill levels the ability to dabble in post-processing to make their photos uniquely their own.

Final Thoughts

Though everything from the cameras we use, the way we learn about photography, the manner in which we share photos, and the process of developing our pictures has drastically changed in the last 50 years, what remains the same is the power of photography to bring people together.