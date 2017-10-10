With Our Thoughts We Make The World

I’ve been feeling a bit anxious over the last few days because I have oral surgery tomorrow. Up until now I’ve been able to appreciate how lucky I am to be able to get this tooth implant. I have a lot of gratitude for the prosperity that enables it.

But now, as it’s so close, fear creeps up.

The interesting thing is that I can see that my fear arises with my thoughtsabout the surgery.

My thinking drives my fear.

My work is to acknowledge my fear as it arises, breathe, and go on with my life…refocusing again and again on the present moment.

I invite you to practice noticing your thoughts and how they drive your feelings this week.

Feel free to share your insights with me – I promise to respond.

With warmth & lovingkindness,

Hunter Clarke-Fields