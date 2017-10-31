With the Arms Race to Get Into College, Add College Confidential to Your Arsenal

As the creator of College Path and a college counselor, I believe that every family should have access to information that helps them earn admission to the college that is right for their child. This is why I built College Path. I am always happy to share other resources that families can use to make informed decisions that make this process easier and less stressful.

Knowledge is power with the college admissions process.

If you are looking for definitive information about what test scores and GPAs are needed for admission, not just the applicant averages, try College Confidential. College Confidential is a forum for students and parents navigating the college admissions process. For highly selective colleges such as Harvard or Stanford, where applicants outnumber places by ten to one, it’s important to look beyond the SAT/ACT averages since there is so little variance between those admitted and those that are not. It is helpful to assess your odds of admission by looking at who was admitted in the prior year and identify any students with scores and demographics similar to your own.

Members active on College Confidential may also be able to provide you with suggestions for identifying colleges that are a great fit, tips for reducing the cost of college through scholarships, and even peer review of personal statements.

There is no magic formula to earn admission. Remember that test scores and GPA alone are not enough to earn admission to many of the most selective colleges in the United States. Whether it is Boston College or UC Berkeley, admissions officers are looking for the next generation of students that are passionate and can make a difference on campus. To stand out, demonstrate that you are a leader capable of propelling the college forward in a field or area that matters to you. Whether that is a cause, an orchestra, a sports team—the choice is yours. Follow your passion and excel where you can. Admissions officers will notice.

To visit College Confidential click here.