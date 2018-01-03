Without A Mask

This post was written by Global Citizen Year Fellow Courtney Stratton.

Makeup (left) vs. No Makeup (right)

I always thought I needed makeup.

I’ve been wearing it every day since the beginning of ninth grade. As a timid freshman starting high school, I embraced the idea that makeup could help me feel more mature, more beautiful, and more confident. I convinced myself it was a rite of passage into womanhood.

As soon as I started wearing makeup, I couldn’t stop. I became so reliant on it that I was afraid to leave the house without it. Even my closest friends rarely saw me without makeup. And when they did, I felt like I would catch them staring in disbelief at how different I looked, which only fed my insecurities even more. I was so worried what people would think of me and how they’d see me without makeup on that I hardly gave anyone the chance. Not only was I fearful, but makeup gave me a sense of confidence. I felt strong and presentable, as long as I was wearing makeup.

It wasn’t until my gap year with Global Citizen Year in Ecuador that I realized my dependence on makeup was harmful. In fact, it had become such a normal part of my daily routine, I didn’t even realize how much influence it had on me. It was as if I was wearing a mask and putting on a fake face to present to the world.

Courtney with her host family in Ecuador.

During the first few weeks of my gap year in Ecuador, I organized my day to make sure I could still put on my makeup. While packing for my gap year adventure abroad, I made sure that my makeup routine would correlate with my daily life in Ecuador. Having worn makeup everyday for years, I can safely say I had mastered my routine.

Each morning, I would wash my face, use makeup remover to clean leftover mascara from the day before, then start the delicate application of the new day’s mascara. Being the perfectionist I am, I used two types of mascaras. I won’t go into excruciating detail of the intricate symphony switching between two mascaras for different areas of my eyelashes, but to say the least it was a process that forced me to get out of bed before it was truly necessary. I made sure to bring all of my special supplies that made it possible- and not only that, but an eight months supply of it.

Courtney with another Global Citizen Year Fellow exploring Ecuador.

My morning makeup routine, and even my way of thinking, were completely disrupted when I arrived to live with my homestay family. One of the first things that I noticed about my family’s house was that there were no mirrors, which took me by great surprise. How was I supposed to put on makeup without a mirror?! The first few days that I was in my house I awkwardly managed to use the selfie camera on my phone to put on my makeup. By the third day, I said “screw it, this is too much work” and stopped wearing makeup altogether.

Suddenly without makeup, I felt insecure and vulnerable. It was in that moment that I truly realized the toxic shadow that it had created for me. I had been hiding behind a mask, hiding my true self by covering up with makeup.

I didn’t have some grand realization during this transition; no switch was turned in an instant resulting in an overwhelming sense of confidence and sense of self without makeup. My progression is evolving gradually, but I do remember one moment in specific that caught me off guard. For the past four years, I had an internal self-check before walking out the door to make sure I was wearing makeup. What I mean by a self-check is that it was always on my mind, always something I thought about, and always something I was conscious of. A few weeks ago I was walking to the bus stop in Quiroga and I realized that I had not thought about makeup that morning. I had not thought about my appearance before I had left my house, nor had I looked in a mirror. I am still learning and growing through this experience but that, that seemingly insignificant moment, was a huge step in my journey to feeling confident in my own skin.

My experience so far in Ecuador is teaching me that I put too much importance on my appearance, and not enough on what lies beneath. This could be because Global Citizen Year is constantly pushing me out of my comfort zone, through my daily interactions and experiences with people in my community or a realization within myself. But more likely, a complex combination of all three. I believe change comes not in an instant, but gradually and through the integration of many things.

Courtney with her host family at a local celebration in Ecuador.

Looking back, it’s scary to me to think how much I relied on makeup. Everyday I am reminded how much it had influenced my life as I watch my unused makeup supplies collect dust on my dresser. I was hiding behind this mask that created a false sense of confidence and self.

Now, makeup free for four months (and counting!), I feel confident and happy in my own skin. And with that, I have found the freedom to present my purest self to the world. I do that in the hope that those I meet will do the same for me. And through this, I have found a new sense of eagerness to meet and connect with new people.