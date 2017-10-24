Without Explanation

I’ve been poked and prodded for years:
to explain, to defend, to leave another piece
of me at your altar. And while what I’ve torn
off has grown back, I looked at my scars which
said today, no more. And when I honored them
by saying I was done, you flared and tried to
shame me into more. But I have outgrown
giving myself away. And so, saying nothing,
I walked into the rest of my life. You
demanded I come back, explain, apologize.
But the part of me that waits on others to
verify my worth had died in my arms. And
so, I stopped trying to catch every slight
and judgment that came my way. I turned
finally to life itself and felt the sun welcome
me into the unrehearsed spark of the day.
A Question to Walk With: In conversation with a friend or loved one, describe the part of you that waits on others to verify your worth. How might you affirm your own worth?
