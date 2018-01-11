How Many Times Can Wolf Blitzer Avoid Saying 'Shithole'?

Just f-ing say it, Wolf. pic.twitter.com/jIZsw5aa0D— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 12, 2018
TV news anchors and correspondents on Thursday faced an unusual challenge: How to quote the president of the United States.
Donald Trump earlier in the day reportedly described Haiti and African nations as “shithole” countries as he rejected an immigration plan brought to him by lawmakers, according to The Washington Post.
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, in a “Daily Show” supercut above, worked hard to avoid the word.
He opted for “s hole” instead (which many on social media noted sounds a lot like “asshole”).
Others used the word, including CNN’s Jim Acosta, while speaking with Blitzer:
Joy Reid also used the word on MSNBC:
NBC’s Peter Alexander also used the word, but only after the “Nightly News” anchor issued a warning first: