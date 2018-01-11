How Many Times Can Wolf Blitzer Avoid Saying 'Shithole'?

Just f-ing say it, Wolf. pic.twitter.com/jIZsw5aa0D

TV news anchors and correspondents on Thursday faced an unusual challenge: How to quote the president of the United States.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, in a “Daily Show” supercut above, worked hard to avoid the word.

He opted for “s hole” instead (which many on social media noted sounds a lot like “asshole”).

Others used the word, including CNN’s Jim Acosta, while speaking with Blitzer:

Remarkable worlds from CNN's Jim Acosta. Not surprising. But these are not ways reporters talk on network or cable network TV. Watch this! pic.twitter.com/2gUqdlREOd — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 11, 2018

Joy Reid also used the word on MSNBC:

.@JoyAnnReid: My parents were immigrants from what Trump calls "shithole" countries #inners pic.twitter.com/QYCZwEdKVM — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 12, 2018