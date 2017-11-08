Woman Entrepreneur Oksana Shadrina Recognized With Congressional Proclamation For Charitable, Humanitarian and Business Leadership

We sit down and interview Oksana’s husband Miceal who shares about her recent Congressional Proclamation Award as well as other factors that greatly contribute to the couple’s continued success as business owners.

Oksana is the Co-Founder of Fantastic Flavours Ice Cream Parlour, along with her husband Miceal. The power couple and partners just welcomed their new baby girl, we were shortlisted for "Dessert Outlet of the Year" - Food Awards Ireland 2017, and also make time for charitable giving, humanitarian work, and investing in other businesses within their community. Here’s the interview:

Oksana, Miceal and baby Bláithnaid (little flower) posing together at their family-owned ice cream parlour.

Q: What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

My wife, Oksana – who is also my business partner. She has great judgment and is practical where I am imaginative. A good business partner you can trust, who brings critical skills to the table, is essential. I have that in Oksana and I hope she has that in me.

Q: Who is your hero and why?

John Glenn. Born into ordinary surroundings, he proved that extraordinary is within anyone’s reach. I knew John Glenn when I was a staffer in the United States Congress. He was decent, kind, intelligent, gentle, personable and dedicated.

John Glenn set a moral tone for goodness and standard for excellence in both politics and his personal life that is absent from public life today. He did extraordinary things in the service of his country and humanity and remained humble and accessible all the while. What more could one say?

Q: What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

I spend time with my family. Oksana and I have just had a new baby, Bláithnaid (little flower), and I find she re-charges me nicely (even if I’m physically exhausted at the end of the day). At this point in life, nothing is more important.

Q: If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why?

Oksana and I give to many charities – and she was recently recognized with a Congressional Proclamation for her charitable, humanitarian and business leadership. We give to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), because we value the contribution and sacrifices of those who served, even if we disagreed with the wars. We were selected as Tourism Ambassadors to help launch the first Transatlantic Flights between Cork Airport and the USA, which we are thrilled to be apart of.

Living in a seaside community, we give to the work of the local Lifeboat chapter, because of their selfless and often dangerous rescue work. Otherwise, we give to a mix of youth sport, culture and arts programs to help ensure every child has an opportunity to engage in the community with an activity rather be isolated with only a smart phone.

Oksana Shadrina’s Congressional Proclamation.

Q: What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

Carpe Diem. Like sport – the only thing that truly matters is the game you are playing at the moment. Yesterday’s accolades only take you so far. We must deliver excellence daily and consistently.

Q: What is your business all about?

Fantastic Flavours Ice Cream Parlour is about matching the excellence of our ice cream, desserts, coffees, teas and foods with superior service to ensure our customers have memorable experiences they want to repeat. At its core – its about people – our employees and customers.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in learning more about your ice cream parlor?