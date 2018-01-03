Woman Goes Absolutely Bonkers After Winning $11.30 In Online Trivia

This is equal parts ridiculous and adorable.
A woman named Lauren May from San Francisco is seen winning $11.30 on the app-based game show HQ Trivia, according to a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. And although the amount seems pretty small, May’s reaction wasn’t just big.
It. Was. Colossal.
Her reaction is filled with so much unbridled joy that even HQ Trivia’s host, Scott Rogowsky, gave her a shoutout on Twitter:
May had all kinds of emotions about Rogowsky’s shoutout as well:
HQ Trivia is an app-based live trivia show from the creators of Vine that launched on iOS in October. Players compete each day at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET to win cash prizes, which in recent weeks have risen to thousands of dollars. Unfortunately for May, you need to win at least $20 to cash out.
Just $8.70 left to go, Lauren!