Snoozing Woman Gets Hilariously Woken Up In The Middle Of A Classical Concert

Some music lovers are riveted by every note of an orchestra performance, while others use it as a chance to take a snooze.

If you’re in the latter camp, let this clip from California’s North State Symphony orchestra be a warning.

A woman apparently dozed off during a performance of “The Firebird” by Igor Stravinsky, only to wake up with a scream at the crash of a drum.

Much of the audience laughed, and even music director Scott Seaton smiled and snuck a quick look over his shoulder as he conducted the orchestra.

“Yes, Stravinsky can still be a surprise over a century later!” he later tweeted.