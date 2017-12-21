Woman Accidentally Texted Sarah Michelle Gellar With Her Engagement News

One woman found out that if you accidentally text Sarah Michelle Gellar of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fame, it doesn’t suck.

Charlyn Willis from Savannah, Georgia, recently got engaged. Last week, she decided to text a picture of her sparkly new ring to a friend who’s practically her sister, Willis told HuffPost.

But the number Willis had saved under her friend’s name wasn’t her friend’s number at all. It was Gellar’s, and the “Scream 2” actress took it upon herself to break the happy news to all her Facebook followers:

“This is #CharlynWillis. She got engaged yesterday, and meant to text her sister, but in all the excitement, got me instead. Her sister didn’t respond, but I did. So please help me say congrats, to Charlyn. (And her fiancé whose name I don’t know) #congratulations.”

“I thought I had [my friend’s] number saved in my phone correctly,” Willis told HuffPost.

But no harm, no foul. The bride-to-be absolutely loved Gellar’s response and wrote an adorable comment on the actress’s post.

“Thank you Sarah!” Willis wrote. “His name is Dennis! Thank you so much for this. You’ve truly made my engagement experience even more of a life changer! Please know when we set a date, I’ll be reaching out to invite you, Freddie, and the kids!”

Willis also posted about the incident on her own Facebook page, saying, “I guess the best way to announce your engagement is to have a celebrity to do it for you.”