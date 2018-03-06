Woman Who Accused Gary Oldman Of Assault: 'What Happened To The Me Too Movement?'

Donya Fiorentino, who accused actor Gary Oldman of domestic violence in 2001 when they were married, said she’s disappointed the Academy Awards rewarded her alleged abuser.

“Congratulations, Gary and congratulations to the Academy for awarding not one but two abusers with Oscars,” Fiorentino told TMZ in an article published Monday. “I thought we had evolved. What happened to the #MeToo movement?”

Oldman won an Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday night for his role in “Darkest Hour.” Former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was accused of rape in 2003, also won an Oscar for his animated short “Dear Basketball.”

Fiorentino accused Oldman in 2001 of choking and beating her in front of their children, describing their four-year marriage as a “car crash.”

“As I picked up the phone to call the police, Gary put his hand on my neck and squeezed,” she said in court papers, according to the New York Daily News. “I backed away, with the phone receiver in my hand. I tried to dial 911. Gary grabbed the phone receiver from my hand, and hit me in the face with the telephone receiver three or four times. Both of the children were crying.”

Police investigated Fiorentino’s claims, but no charges were filed.