Woman Who Disappeared After Tinder Date Found Dead

According to Randy Thysse, special agent in charge of the Omaha division of the FBI, Loofe’s body was discovered Monday afternoon in an “open area” of rural Clay County. The location is roughly 90 miles southwest of Lincoln.

“On behalf of the FBI, we extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to Sydney’s parents, George and Susie, her brother and sister, her friends, an all that were very fortunate enough to know her,” Thysse said during a press conference.

While investigators believe the body belongs to Loofe, Thysee said a positive identification will not be made official until after autopsy. He was unable to say when that will occur.

“We are indeed conducting a very through investigation to ensure we can provide an accurate account of what happened to Sydney,” he said. “An investigation like this takes resources and time. We ask for your patience.”

Also speaking at the press conference was Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, who credited the discovery of the body to the “analysis of digital evidence” and “putting people on the ground.”

Asked by a reporter if evidence was found at the scene, Bliemeister said, “We do believe that there is evidence of foul play and we will continue ... to determine exactly what that is.”