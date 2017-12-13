Half Of American Voters Believe The Women Accusing Trump Of Sexual Misconduct

Fifty percent of voters believe that the sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump are “credible,” according to a new survey from Politico and Morning Consult.

Trump has been accused of some form of sexual misconduct ― ranging from harassment to assault and rape ― by 21 women. Still, 29 percent of the voters surveyed said they don’t believe those accusations are credible and 21 percent remain undecided.

There is a clear partisan divide on the issue: 62 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of Republicans said they believe the allegations against Trump are credible. Twenty-five percent of Democrats and 38 percent of Republicans do not.

The even split among Republicans extends to self-identified Trump voters, 39 percent of whom believe the accusations are credible and 37 percent of whom do not.

The survey polled 1,955 registered voters between Dec. 8 and Dec. 11. Most of the interviews were completed before four of the president’s accusers held a press conference on Monday calling for a congressional investigation into these allegations.

“It was heartbreaking last year when we all ― we’re private citizens ― for us to put ourselves out there to try to show America who this man is and especially how he views women and for them to say, ‘Meh, we don’t care,’” Trump accuser Samantha Holvey said on Monday. “It hurt.”

Also on Monday, a group of Democratic congresswomen released a letter urging Congress to investigate Trump. The letter has now been signed by 100 representatives of all genders.