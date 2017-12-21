Women and Tech meets Activism, Music and the Arts at Houston’s Day for Night Fest #wegotthis

(HOUSTON, May 15-17, 2017) – Technology, when put to good use and serving human progress and political activism, resembles the best of artistic expression, leading the way, opening new pathways, and lifting humanity up and inviting us to consider new ways of existing. Technology and the Arts at their best, were on display in America’s fourth largest city last weekend. Houston is now challenging Chicago to soon become number three in terms of population, much of it young, all of it diverse. Right now in America, women are speaking their truths to the powers that be with passionate voices, be they at the office, or in Hollywood or in the world of male-dominated world of tech. Space City’s three-day festival, Day for Night opened with a wonderfully powerful panel of almost all female artists and academics, many on the leading edge of bringing technology into their work, and it resonated on so many levels.

Things have changed since this Houston native used to seek out cutting edge arts at DiverseWorks and music at places like Montrose’s Numbers in the early 1980s. The city now boasts not only the Menil Collection with its stunning Cy Twombly annex and the nearby Rothko Chapel, it also is redefining itself as a biotech and medical research and educational space. The previous generations’ oil money may have built the original infrastructure for the Arts and Technology in Houston, but the future is leading the city to a place on the world stage which allows itself and its citizens coming and going, to redefine itself.

This opening event, a powerful, yet sadly still all too rare, female-dominated panel on Technology and Activism and the Arts took place in a city which for decades was more well known for the male dominated Good Ole Boy oil and gas industry. This past weekend, Houston held its own, and did what it does best, redefined cool and hip in front of one of the most diverse crowds I have ever seen at any event anywhere. Where else can you find a Korean meets Tex Mex meets Lebanese meets homestyle Barbeque array of food trucks unlike any place in the country? This international port city, this rich interwoven cultural fabric of what locals call H-town, with it recent hurricane and horrific flooding, followed by a much needed World Series title, is many things at once. Day for Night and its artists embodies this truth. Electronic inspired tunes, digital artists and activists and beams of laser art brightened the dark interiors and exteriors both of the building and of the audiences across four stages inddors and out. This is what the future of not only festivals looks like, this is what the future of America looks like, and it is why, amongst some of the most trying times we have ever know, America has a right to be optimistic about its future. Day for Night shouts the future out loud and celebrates it.

Against a backdrop of light and laser dominated futuristic space sparkling and throbbing to deep base high contrasted to high pitched female vocal bursts, over 40 acts performed and presented during Day for Night. During the three-day event, considered one of the best up and coming music fests for young people in North America, women’s voices were in the majority, from Laurie Anderson to Chelsea Manning, whose emoji filled Twitter feed and hastag #wegotthis helps her when times are tough, which they have been for this former intelligence officer and political and trans activist. Pussy Riot (in one of their first US performances) was a crowd favorite and their lead member Nadya’s powerful physical presence and activist heart stood up to Putin and invited the audience to stand up to corruption and abuse of power here in the U.S. UCLA’s tech goddess, Lauren McCarthy expressed and demonstrated how she literally became an incarnation of an online follower by physically following people who invited her online to do so via an App she created. She showed us a future of always being seen and an online Armageddon of no privacy ever anywhere again. Female musicians included CardiB, Houston natives Solange and newcomer Pearl Crush, as well as Nina Kraviz, well-known in the global electronic scene. The Siberian born singer, producer, song-writer and DJ who hosted a monthly BBC Radio 1 Residency in 2016.

Laurie Anderson, Houston-based NASA’s first ever and last ever Artist in residence, had a great deal to share about where we find ourselves today and how Technology and Tenderness can bring us forward as a country. She invited the audience to scream out their frustration for a good twenty seconds along with her. Anderson’s insistence that Art is Freedom and we need to be free drew loud applause from the crowd. Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova a Russian musician, conceptual artist, and political activist, uses punk feminism attack corruption and Putin’s world of oligarchs and violence towards free expression. Nadya, who spent two years in a Russian prison, found much in common with Chelsea Manning, as they compared their respective experiences as detainees in Russian and the U.S. Manning is best known of course for having turned technology on its head when she (then he) released to WikiLeaks, sensitive video and data which was later published by media partners, and included a video feed showing killings by the U.S. military in Baghdad and Afghanistan. President Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence to 7 years and she was released in January of 2017. Manning’s heavy use of Twitter emphasizes the light at the end of the tunnel as she repeats the hashtag #wegotthis. Yes—Houston—we do. A new Day is coming soon—and at Day for Night, it has already arrived.

Laurie Anderson, well-known by my generation as a female pioneer in technology enhanced music and art, was not as well-known by the concert goers as say CardiB or Nine Inch Nails, two other performers attending, but she made an impact and stood her ground as a role model to this younger hip generation who flew in from New York, Paris, or Houston’s antithesis, and home of tech, Austin. Anderson presented a prison focused project in which she projected live former Guantanamo prisoners’ bodies onto sculptures cast from the bodies of those same prisoners, onto which their live visual data feeds allowed for the former prisoners to appear virtually inside the New York Armory in what resembled a Lincoln Memorial sized human presence with real time connection via digital feeds. Visitors realized they could be seen by the former prisoner who was in Africa and not allowed to visit the United States, and they began to apologize their lips forming the words ‘I am sorry” sorry for having imprisoned you as a 12-year-old at Guantanamo post 9/11. (What kind of developed country puts a 12-year-old in prison?) Ironically, Day for Night took place in the old Post Office, just across the street from a park dedicated to George H.W. Bush, with statues of his image under a Houston sky.

The line-up of female visual and musical artists using technology to express The Mill’s visual translation of Houstonians resilience to Hurricane Harvey’s horrific inundations via yellows and blues generated by data feeds, projected visually as waves of colored tweets which filled the dark space with light as increasing expressions of #HoustonStrong rose on Twitter. Houston’s own Pearl Crush, the solo project of vocalist, songwriter, and producer Mandy Kim Clinton created a powerfully beautiful yet dreamier kind of Bjork-like presence, as she utilized MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) while surrounded by screens displaying what can only be called stunning voice and light art. The fest welcomed big names in female rap, such as CardiB, who made a minimal appearance in the cold rain on the outdoor stage Saturday eve while inside, Laurie Anderson’s electronic violin and computerized vibes and lights fashioned a background for her storytelling, including the recounting of her ever so brief tenure as NASA’s first and last Artist in Residence.

Perhaps the most symbolic art installation piece participating in Day for Night, was a lonely black grand piano surrounded by a cold isolating light box sculpture, which played a ghostly “deconstructed anthem” of the Star Spangled Banner. As Laurie Anderson asserted that many of her friends were wondering, “Is this the end of the world?” the piano reminded us that indeed T.S. Eliot’s words might indeed be all too true, that it ends, “…not with a bang, but a whimper”. But just when the audience begins to turn in on itself, another voice, another band, another array of lasers bursts into indoor digital fireworks displays, uplifting and inviting the crowd to continue to wander…to discover, to dream of a better future—one which includes and celebrates all of us.

For this Houston native, looking up at the Old abandoned Post Office locale of Day for Night against the stunning cityscape of my homedowntown, never looked so good, nor so promising. Art met Tech met Activism for three days in the heart of the beast. The magic of the Future is Female, inviting technology, music and the arts to uplift us and bring us forward into a better place. Houston, we no longer have a problem. #wegotthis

Day for Night Video https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qbs1jy2suavyeka/AADttx8NNirsvYioCrQfae3Xa/VIDEO%20ASSETS?dl=0&preview=Merging+Art+%2B+Music+Day+for+Night+2015.mov