Women and the Land: Heroic Midwestern Stewards

About five years ago author Barbara Hall and photographer Kathryn Gamble shared an eye-opening moment—while talking with each other it turned out they’d both heard an interesting fact on a radio show, “that over fifty percent of the land in Iowa was now owned by women.” Something about this information inspired their curiosity and they each wanted to know more. Who were these women living out on the Midwestern land in their state? Where did they live? How did they live? What were they doing? The process began with a wide open exploration: asking around for ideas, and via word-of-mouth. Taking suggestions about who they needed to contact poured in from friends, family, and co-workers. To answer their questions they went right to where the women lived, stood and talked and photographed where they worked, discovered how they fit with the place in which they fulfilled their passions and why. The investigations paid off, we now have their new book Women and the Land.

These days there’s lots of talk about supporting all things local, in many ways this book is a collection of the true power of local. But it’s much more, it profiles women who are role-models and inspirations for all things possible when rooted to where you live. Of how work leads to success. Women and the Land is proof that what you wish your life could be, actually can come true. How taking care of the land is at once beautiful and necessary. The photographs in the book reveal the true beauty of women feeling at home doing what they do best. From a recent Des Moines Register piece, "’It started out to be ladies on tractors,’" confessed Hall. But in the five years since they started scouting out subjects from different parts of the state farming different things, one thing was striking. "’It was really hard to find conventional farmer.’"

The article goes on to add: “Featured in the book are farmers raising herbs, wind, and crickets as well as traditional cattle, hogs, corn and soybeans. Des Moines-based Cyndy Coppola inherited a Webster County farm with her sister after their father's death in 2006. Though she raises conventional crops (corn and soybeans), she's hardly conventional in her orientation. She was arrested for standing in front of a bulldozer to protest the Dakota Access pipeline, which runs through her property. Jan Kaiser, who plans and promotes literary events in Des Moines, raises goats in Boone County.”

Women and the Land takes a look at more than twenty-five women who are impacting Iowa’s farmland. Some of them have inherited rural property and are managing the agriculture practices from afar. Some are working the land directly, providing food to the heartland. Some are working in tandem with their husbands, fathers, sisters, daughters. Many of them grew up on a farm, left the land to get an education or to follow their passions, only to discover that their deepest passion was really the land, and returned, creating a glorious homecoming. Each of the women is affecting the land in her own unique and feminine way. Lieutenant Governor of Iowa, Sally Pederson, agrees, declaring the collection is, “a beautiful and powerful book about Iowa women and the land they love, nurture, and protect. Authentic and inspiring!”

Women and the Land provides a peek into what the future of Midwest land and stewardship will be. It’s diverse, it’s caring, and it’s real. When the younger generation of girls (and boys) look at their parents and declare, “I want to own land, and go into farming,” there’s no reason to believe they won’t be able to. Just open the pages of Women and the Land to find out how wishes, hopes, and dreams can come true. Enjoy the photos in the book from time to time, they are testaments to how beautiful Iowa is and to what can be achieved.