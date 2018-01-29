ENTERTAINMENT
01/29/2018 12:05 pm ET

Woman Captures What We All Would Look Like If We Saw Beyoncé In Person

The backstage Grammys moment is too relatable.

By Elyse Wanshel

So what would most of us look like if we found ourselves basking in the radiant glow that (most likely) emits from the Earth angel known as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter?

Probably like this:

Last night Beyoncé posted a few photos of herself and husband Jay Z at the 2018 Grammys.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

One of these photos includes a stunned woman standing behind the couple as they pose for a photo backstage. Her face is pretty much the definition of the phrase “this is all of us.”

Needless to say, the photo soon became a very relatable meme on Twitter.

Thanks for not cropping, Bey!

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Grammys Beyoncé
Woman Captures What We All Would Look Like If We Saw Beyoncé In Person

CONVERSATIONS