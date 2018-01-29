Woman Captures What We All Would Look Like If We Saw Beyoncé In Person

So what would most of us look like if we found ourselves basking in the radiant glow that (most likely) emits from the Earth angel known as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter?

Probably like this:

Last night Beyoncé posted a few photos of herself and husband Jay Z at the 2018 Grammys.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

One of these photos includes a stunned woman standing behind the couple as they pose for a photo backstage. Her face is pretty much the definition of the phrase “this is all of us.”

LMAOO this has me weak cause she could’ve easily cropped that woman out but she said “NO. I AM BEYONCÉ. WATCH HOW THE PEASANTS LOOK AT ME” pic.twitter.com/W2Mb7MooSs — pb (@paigebrittany) January 28, 2018

Needless to say, the photo soon became a very relatable meme on Twitter.

when you realize you're lucky to be alive during the same era as Beyonce pic.twitter.com/eEuYKkOHkL — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 28, 2018

Find someone who looks at you the way this lady looks at Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/zTIngAdRhM — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) January 29, 2018