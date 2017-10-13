Women Boycott Twitter In Solidarity With Rose McGowan

Women across the world are showing solidarity with actress Rose McGowan by falling silent on Twitter for one day.
Hundreds of women, including actress Alyssa Milano and model Chrissy Teigen, have said they will not post anything to the micro-blogging site on Friday “in protest of women’s voices being silenced.”
Actors Mark Ruffalo, Terry Crews and Michael Ian Black are among the dozens of men who have pledged to join the virtual #WomenBoycottTwitter demonstration.
The protest was sparked by Twitter’s temporary suspension of McGowan’s account earlier this week.
The “Charmed” actress has used the service in recent days to repeatedly criticize movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who faces mounting sexual harassment and assault claims. McGowan alleges that she was one of his victims.
She also took aim at other powerful men in Hollywood, including Disney CEO Bob Iger and actor Ben Affleck, who she said knew about the accusations and did nothing.
“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” the actress posted on Instagram, after she was blocked from tweeting, though her account remained live. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE.”
Twitter later clarified it had blocked McGowan for sharing a telephone number, “which violates our Terms of Service.”
Once she’d deleted the offending tweet, the website said, McGowan’s account was reinstated. In response, she mockingly questioned the company’s priorities:
While the protest was initially sparked by McGowan’s suspension, it has now developed into a wider effort to make women’s voices heard.
Here are some of the other well-known people taking part:
