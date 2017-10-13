Women Boycott Twitter In Solidarity With Rose McGowan

Women across the world are showing solidarity with actress Rose McGowan by falling silent on Twitter for one day.

Hundreds of women, including actress Alyssa Milano and model Chrissy Teigen, have said they will not post anything to the micro-blogging site on Friday “in protest of women’s voices being silenced.”

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Actors Mark Ruffalo, Terry Crews and Michael Ian Black are among the dozens of men who have pledged to join the virtual #WomenBoycottTwitter demonstration.

I stand with the women. No more tweets for me too.#WomenBoycottTwitter — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

Y'all know I know I'm addicted to this site. I will be joining the boycott. #WomenBoycottTwitter https://t.co/4YMrxneb0C — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 13, 2017

The protest was sparked by Twitter’s temporary suspension of McGowan’s account earlier this week.

The “Charmed” actress has used the service in recent days to repeatedly criticize movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who faces mounting sexual harassment and assault claims. McGowan alleges that she was one of his victims.

She also took aim at other powerful men in Hollywood, including Disney CEO Bob Iger and actor Ben Affleck, who she said knew about the accusations and did nothing.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” the actress posted on Instagram, after she was blocked from tweeting, though her account remained live. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE.”

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Twitter later clarified it had blocked McGowan for sharing a telephone number, “which violates our Terms of Service.”

Once she’d deleted the offending tweet, the website said, McGowan’s account was reinstated. In response, she mockingly questioned the company’s priorities:

when will nuclear war violate your terms of service? https://t.co/72FiiyoZ59 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

While the protest was initially sparked by McGowan’s suspension, it has now developed into a wider effort to make women’s voices heard.

Here are some of the other well-known people taking part:

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017

I’m in.

24 hours starting midnight EST.

And great to see so many men stepping up & signing off.@Twitter can do better.#WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/F4iTz6CWBr — Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey) October 13, 2017

Also, any men who wish to show their support for .@rosemcgowan and all the other victims please join #WomenBoycottTwitter #boycotttwitter — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 13, 2017

As of midnight tonight, I'm doing this. I would really appreciate it if all my Twitter followers would too. #womenboycotttwitter pic.twitter.com/SSuMD4A9ff — Cindy Gallop (@cindygallop) October 13, 2017

I'm with her and her and her and her and her and her and her...#WomenBoycottTwitter — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 13, 2017

Things to do during #WomenBoycottTwitter:

Call a woman you care about, ask how she's doing and actually listen to the answer. — Damian Ghoulbrook (@damianholbrook) October 13, 2017

Racism, misogyny, war on poor, war on press, possibly actual war, some good puns.



Now u don't NEED Friday twitter.#WomenBoycottTwitter — Joss Whedon (@joss) October 13, 2017

Signing off in solidarity with @jemelehill, survivors of abuse, and the women and girls who want @Twitter to do better. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/aYTEVQIU6X — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 13, 2017

I'm not a fan of silence or absence as a strategy. That said, it's worth a try. See you after midnight tomorrow. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 13, 2017

Welcome to the male echo chamber @jack. #WomenBoycottTwitter all day today. Starting. Now. — Nomiki Konst 🐴🦄🐴 (@NomikiKonst) October 13, 2017

Women who bravely speak their minds & share their stories face harassment & threats. We stand with #WomenBoycottTwitter & @rosemcgowan. ✊️ — NARAL (@NARAL) October 13, 2017

See you all again on Saturday. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) October 13, 2017

Folks, I will honor #WomenBoycottTwitter - going silent tonight. This is too often a place of bullying abuse. See you on the weekend. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) October 13, 2017