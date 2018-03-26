2 Women Who Broadcast Islamophobic Mosque Visit With Children Are Indicted

Earlier this month, two Arizona women, Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer, were arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree burglary after posting a disturbing Facebook live video broadcasting a troubling expedition that showed them trespassing and vandalizing a mosque alongside three children.

Both women were formally charged Monday with third-degree burglary and aggravated criminal damage, both felonies, court records show. Gonzales also received three misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

The two women were previously arrested and booked into the Tempe City Jail on March 15 after local police launched an investigation.

They are scheduled to be in court in Mesa, Arizona, for a status conference on March 29, followed by a preliminary hearing on April 5.

In the series of videos posted to Facebook, which have now been taken down, the women can be seen circling the mosque while spewing hateful comments, entering the mosque’s playground despite the “no trespassing” signs, and tearing down flyers from a billboard ― all while encouraging the children to do the same.

The brazen theft of the flyers, coupled with the racist disinformation that the young children in the video could be heard repeating, has alarmed the Muslim community in Arizona. A hate crime will also be considered during sentencing, Det. Liliana Duran of the Tempe Police Department told HuffPost at the time of the arrest.