Inequality and the lack of women empowerment represent a threat to peace and development. This is what the report “Worlds Apart: Reproductive Health and Rights in an Age of Inequality” released by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) claims.

While some families enjoy millionaire budgets, many households across the globe have to live with less than $1.25 a day. This gap between the rich and the poor is a risk to economies, communities and nations in many areas, such as sexual and reproductive health and rights. When governments fail to provide their women with quality health care, the entire society is affected. It can slow down the first Sustainable Development Goal process of ending poverty and frustrate the 2030 Agenda.

Economic disparity goes beyond income or wealth. It can influence many other aspects of women’s lives, including social, racial and political dimensions. For instance, if all women could benefit from controlling their own fertility, they would be able to develop skills, join the workforce and achieve economic power. “Inequality in countries today is not only about the haves and have nots,” UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem says. “Inequality is increasingly about the cans and cannots. Poor women who lack the means to make their own decisions about family size or who are in poor health because of inadequate reproductive health care dominate the ranks of the cannots”, she adds.

Many third world countries suffer from a lack of family planning. The result is a number of women without proper antenatal care or medical assistance. In fact, limited access to family planning culminates in 89 million unintended pregnancies and 48 million abortions in developing countries every year. Poor women, mainly those who are less educated and live in rural areas and who do not have easy access to contraception methods, are at high risk of unintended pregnancy. This reality is detrimental to not only women’s health but also their financial independence.The UNFPA report warns society to take action in order to fight the vicious cycle of poverty, diminished capabilities, unfulfilled human rights and unrealized potential.

In Africa, women still have to deal with a number of issues, such as widespread poverty and heavy labour. The poorest women are most likely to give birth on their own which can increase neonatal mortality rates. This is because they have limited access to education as well as sexual and reproductive health services. Along with economic inequality and lack of family planning, HIV/AIDS continues to be the leading cause of death among adolescent girls in East and Southern Africa.

Photo: UN Women/Gustavo Stephan UNFAP Report 2017 Worlds Apart

Additionally, women face many obstacles to work outside the home. Lack of affordable child care, absence of paid maternity leave and companies’ discrimination against pregnant women pressure them to choose between dedicating their lives to their family or career.

“Countries that want to tackle economic inequality can start by tackling other inequalities, such as in reproductive health and rights, and tearing down social, institutional and other obstacles that prevent women from realizing their full potential,” Dr. Kanem says.