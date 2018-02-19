SPORTS
U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey Team Crushes Finland, Heads To Olympic Finals

This is the third Winter Olympics in a row that the U.S. women's ice hockey team has made it to the finals.

Danielle Cameranesi. right, of the U.S. celebrates scoring a goal against Finland during the women's ice hockey semifinal on February 19, 2018 at the Winter Olympics. She scored two goals against Finland.

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team dominated on Monday, beating Finland 5-0 in the Winter Olympics semi-final in South Korea.

Team USA now progresses to the final, where it will meet either Canada or the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) to battle for gold.

The U.S. lost to arch-rival Canada 2-1 last Thursday in a nail-biter of a game. The team fared better against OAR, convincingly outscoring the Russians 5-0 last Tuesday.

This is the third Winter Olympics in a row that the U.S. women’s ice hockey team has made it to the finals. The U.S. clinched the silver medal at both the 2010 and 2014 games held in Vancouver and Sochi, respectively. Canada has been the Olympic champ for the past four consecutive Winter Games.

The last time the U.S. women’s team won Olympic gold was in Nagano in 1998. That year, Canada took silver.

If the two North American rivals meet in the final, a thriller of a game should be expected. Canada and OAR will play on Monday night in the semi-final.

