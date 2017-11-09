Women in Business Q&A: Ada Polla, CEO, Alchimie Forever

Ada Polla, CEO of Alchimie Forever, began working with her father, Switzerland’s leading dermatologist, Dr. Luigi L. Polla, in his pioneering dermatology institute at the age of 10. There, she fell in love with the idea that helping guests look better means helping them feel better, and be happier. This passion led her to launch her family's Swiss based skincare line, Alchimie Forever, in the US and beyond. Today, the brand boasts international visibility and distribution, thanks to her focus and determination. Ada’s distinguished educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in political science and art history at Harvard University followed by an MBA from Georgetown University.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

One of the most important experiences in terms of leadership is that I am the eldest of four sisters. From very early on, I felt like I needed to set an example, to be there for them, to help them. This has translated in my team building and coaching strategies – leading by example, with high expectations but never as high as the ones I have for myself. My leadership style is firm and kind at the same time – and my goal is always to help my team reach their full potential. When they do that is when they are at their best, and able to contribute the most. It is a virtuous circle.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Alchimie Forever?

I truly believe that my entire life was a preparation for Alchimie Forever. From working with my father (Switzerland’s top dermatologist, Dr. Luigi L. Polla) in his practice from the age of 10, to business school, to my experience in the medical device industry and consulting – everything has led me to where I am today.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Alchimie Forever?

There are so many highlights! I love feeling like I am contributing to our family’s enterprise. I love creating jobs for my colleagues, and thus contributing to their wellbeing. I love the success we have had this past year in press (Vogue, Elle, WWD, Town & Country), and in sales. We are showing 60+% growth year over year – finally!

The challenges are probably just as numerous! Cash flow is a constant challenge for a family-owned brand. Also, managing growth versus profitability is hard. And from every challenge, I learn something!

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Build relationships with successful people in your industry. Notice I did not say “network.” To me, it really is about relationships, about helping each other. And perhaps one day down the line that comes back to you. In the end, most things happen because of relationships…

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

The most important lesson I have learned is to balance perseverance and persistence (which are both naturally in my DNA) and the ability and (sometimes) need to pivot. I love the quote by Albert Einstein that the definition of craziness is expecting a different result from the same strategy.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I don’t believe in work/life balance. I think that concept sets everyone up for stress and imbalance. I believe in working and living as a single concept, not as two mutually exclusive priorities.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I think the biggest issue is returning to work after having children. I do not have children, but I have seen it over and over again, women for whom it does not make sense to go back to work because of the lack of flexibility, and also because child care is so expensive sometimes it takes up the entire salary. I don’t know what the best solution is to this, but it is a detriment to society to not have a good system for women to come back to work after kids.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I think about mentorship in a very broad definition of the term. This includes my friendships, my accountability group (three other women and myself who have a weekly call to make sure we are on track with our goals), my sisters, and icons of the industry that I may or may not know personally. Mentorship is a two way street – I am mentored, and I mentor – and also not something that needs to sound as formal as it sometimes does. A great author or TED speaker can have a mentoring impact on me, for example. As can a conversation with my step mother-in-law who leads Neill Corporation. If you look for it, opportunities and mentor, and to be mentored, are everywhere.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

When I grow up, I want to be like Mary Dillon, the CEO of Ulta. I heard her speak at a conference earlier this year and she was even better in person than in the interviews I have read of her. Poised, strong, successful, kind.

I also admire my step mother-in-law, Debra Neill Baker, who leads Neill Corporation. I admire how she always cares about how she makes people feel; she is the one who taught me that helping people reach their full potential is the purpose of any business.

What do you want Alchimie Forever to accomplish in the next year?