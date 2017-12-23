Women in Business Q&A: Alicia Adams

Alicia and her family moved to New York in 2006 from Germany where they started raising and breeding Suri alpacas – one of the world’s rarest breeds. While her husband built the breeding business, turning it into one of the leading Suri breeding programs in the United States, Alicia embarked on creating Alicia Adams Alpaca in 2009. Raised and educated in Mexico, Europe and the United States, and with a background in fashion PR, Alicia adds an urban edge to her classic designs.

Q: What have the highlights and challenges been during your career? The highlights are what make this business so meaningful for me. It’s what has kept pushing us further with the collection despite the challenges. This includes creating a beautiful collection, composed of high quality products and in turn gaining trust of clients, and building a long-term client base. The biggest challenges are part of the business side - maintaining a work-life balance, dealing with growth of business and learning to scale without sacrificing quality or eco-focus, coping with unforeseen production issues, finding the right partners, and staying focused through all of this.

Q: What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry? My advice is the same for men and women who want a career in my industry. I would advise to be passionate and hardworking — and most of all not to give up when the pile of to-do’s gets higher than you thought possible. Success doesn’t happen overnight, especially if you’re developing and producing something new or different. There will be a lot of trial and error, which is especially frustrating when you have a particular vision. You feel like your vision is not coming across in the way you are expecting. You come in touch with people who appear to be trustworthy but will try to take advantage. Your best defense is to learn quickly and definitely trust your instinct. Q: What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date? I am a very visual person, so I picture it as having to catch and tie a field of floating balloons together. You have to keep on going and not to give up. There are will be ups and downs but in the end things - like the balloons - come together and the struggle and challenges are what helps you to become more confident in your role and, achieve your goals. Q: How do you maintain a work/life balance? To date, that is my biggest challenge. I have very long days in which I try to wear many different hats. But my main priority is to be Mommy in the afternoon when the children get out of school. This means going to watch their soccer game or doing homework or playing Lego’s with my 3 year old, before focusing on business again after the kids go to bed.

I feel lucky that my partner in life is also my partner at work, so I get to spend a lot of time with my husband, Daniel. We both never need to feel bad for working long hours since we’re in this together. Yet, this is also a huge challenge as neither of us has much of an own life.

I strongly believe that part of life balance is to have fun and so I enjoy traveling or going out for dinner with friends and having a good laugh or I’ll go to a pumped spinning class with loud music to reboot my mind. Q: What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace? I believe that there should not ever be an issue for being a woman. Luckily, I have never had any issue being a woman in my workplace, not now and not when I was young and not self-employed, working up the ladder since my first internship. The working environment I encourage is centered on mutual respect. People are generally kind to each other and should support one another. At least this is my experience.

Q: How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? I am very lucky that more than anything in my career I have found a true partnership with my husband, Daniel. He was the one who originally encouraged me to launch Alicia Adams Alpaca, and has been invaluable in helping me to set the whole business in motion - and help it progress over the years. He has an incredible work ethic, which I admire and try to emulate.

Q: Which other female leaders do you admire and why? I admire many women in different fields for different reasons. Arianna Huffington and Aerin Lauder both launched their own companies and have never sacrificed their vision for what that company stands for. Aerin Lauder has an exquisite taste and creates beautiful products, all the while being an active mother. For that matter, Arianna is also a working mother, and so successful. My friend Mindy Grossman is also hugely inspirational. She is a very smart and tough business woman, a loving wife and mother and has a huge heart. And she is so invested in her philanthropic efforts.