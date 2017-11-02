Women in Business Q&A: Beca Alexander, President, Socialyte

At eight years-old, Beca Alexander immigrated to America from Kiev, Ukraine. Growing up outside of Cleveland, she discovered Alexander McQueen and Karl Lagerfeld in the pages of style magazines—and her dream to work in the fashion industry was born. After earning degrees in fine art, illustration, and design, and gigs styling windows and personal shopping with Cleveland’s elite at Saks Fifth Avenue, she moved to Manhattan. Alexander enrolled at Parson’s School of Design where she met her business partner, and over the next 10 years, they collaborated on the fashion lifestyle site, Fashion Indie and the influencer/talent casting agency, Socialyte.

Now the President of Socialyte, Alexander leads an all-female team who help identify content creators for custom campaigns on behalf of some of the world’s most elite brands including Louis Vuitton, Grey Goose Vodka, Audi, and American Express. Socialyte has also helped build and manage the careers of social media stars including Marianna Hewitt and Adam Gallagher.

When not working, Alexander teaches at Parson’s and speaks on panels encouraging young women to be socially active. In addition to being a hot yoga instructor-in-training and a consummate world traveler, she is a passionate animal advocate and is planning to open a dog sanctuary in the next few years.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I’ve been lucky to have had some incredible life experiences, from immigrating to a new country and having to learn a new language and adhere to new customs, to leaving a corporate career and starting a business in a completely brand new field. I value each and every moment in my life equally, whether they were positive or painful. What life has really taught me is that every moment is just that, a moment, and it too shall pass. Life always goes on, and the only thing that we as individuals can control, is how we react to the things that happen around us. Everything is about state of mind, which I believe we are fully capable of controlling. Being a leader is teaching young women how to control their behavior by controlling their reactions to problems, which leads to solving problems logically versus emotionally. In our line of work, in a people to people business, this is the most important attribute to have.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Socialyte?

I’ve always been an incredibly hard worker, but working a corporate position never suited me. I tend to work harder when I have to answer to myself, as they say, you are your own worst enemy. When I first started Socialyte, I worked all day, every day - nights, weekends, holidays. I didn’t take a day off for 3 years. I honestly never felt burned out or tired, like I did in previous jobs, and this was because I set myself to build something. The more work I put in, the more success I saw. Again, very different from previous jobs, where I felt that my work went unnoticed. I will never stop working, on building. And I now have a team of incredible women who help me build every single day, who see the success as they put in the effort. This is what feels the most rewarding to me.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Socialyte?

I try to find a highlight in each and every day at the office. There are always little wins, like signing a new talent, strategizing for a new client, interviewing a potential new team member. I find that focusing on the day to day while continuously looking towards the future and the bigger picture is the best way to always find those constant highlights. Otherwise, if you consistently look for the big win, you constantly feel that you’re underachieving.

In regards to challenges, every day there is a problem to solve or a challenge to overcome. They’re typically little and can easily be mediated. Sometimes, they’re bigger, like a client fully changing the strategy of a campaign mid-way through execution. Each issue is handled with care and with logic and kindness. It’s the best way to solve problems and make everyone happy.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Anyone currently looking for a career that supports the social or digital industry must produce content themselves and understand that that content must be front facing and an indication of who they are. Every resume I receive, the first thing I do is look them up on Facebook and Instagram. Based on their content, I make a decision if they’re someone I want to interview. These days, a resume only shows an employer so much. We look for personality, and the only way to see that is through their social channels and profiles.

If being an agent is of interest, I would suggest interning for an influencer to really understand their process and how they work. This will actually also show someone what it takes to be a content creator, so they can decide if that’s something they want to pursue.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

I learn something new each day but since Socialyte’s inception 6 years ago, the most important lesson I’ve learned is that you can’t be emotional in this business. Anything that deals this much with people will always cause emotional reactions and those cannot drive the way that things are handled. Most issues that arise are not personal and shouldn’t be handled in any other way besides with logic.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I try to take a hot yoga class every morning to start my day in a calmer and clearer state of mind. I work incredibly hard during the week, most days about 10-12 hours a day. This way, I don’t have much work on the weekends, which are typically spent with my dog, friends and loved ones.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Having support from other women. There’s a common misconception that women are ruthless, jealous, and catty. I have an all-female team and each and every one of them support each other in various ways, they all want to see each other grow and succeed. They help train the new girls and encourage one another to learn and develop further. This type of motivation is rare but should exist in all work environments.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Over the years, I’ve been lucky to have teachers and mentors both personally and professionally. Many of which have been other women. I’ve always looked up to women who are in high power roles, assuming that if I learned enough from them, I could one day sit in their chairs. I’ve chosen a different path for myself, but I’ll always be thankful to those women who I’ve been lucky to meet along the way.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

There are too many to name as I admire them for various reasons. I look to ultra talented women like Beyonce and Lady Gaga. Women in my industry who have changed the game like Miuccia Prada. Women who have timeless style like Jenna Lyons. Women who will never be forgotten like Anna Wintour. Women who pioneered an entire industry like Arianna Huffington. Women who have turned their influence into brands like Emily Weiss. I’d like to one day be seen as someone who changed an industry.

What do you want Socialyte to accomplish in the next year?