Women in Business Q&A: Bobbi Wells, Vice President of Safety and Airworthiness, FedEx Express

As Vice President of Safety & Airworthiness, Ms. Wells is responsible for the Air Safety, Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Airworthiness Records programs at FedEx Express. Her departments ensure the safety, airworthiness and regulatory compliance of the FedEx Express fleet and air operation worldwide. This includes efficacy in critical processes, such as safety management, safety analytics and air carrier manuals and records systems.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I grew up in a small town in the mountains of Wyoming. My dad was born there and was a naturally curious person, so he was always willing to try new things and work at them until he mastered them. His tendency towards curiosity encouraged that tendency within me. He taught my sisters, brother and I to ski at an early age and we spent most winter weekends at the ski hill. When I was in my early teens, my dad told me I could really improve my skiing if I pushed myself a bit more every time I was on the mountain. I told him I was fine with my level of skiing and that I didn’t want to push more because I’d fall down more. He said, “Bobbi, if you’re not falling down, you’re not learning.” Two big lessons I learned from him were to have the courage to try new things and the perseverance to work at them, even when you fall down. Failing isn’t fun, but we learn best when we fail. I’ve found the most rewarding things are the things that make me uncomfortable and give me the biggest opportunity to grow.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at FedEx?

I spent the first 10 years after college in the US Army. It was an extraordinary experience in leadership. My commanders and mentors were some of the best leaders I’ve ever met. The Army put me in situations where I had to do things I’d rather not do if given the choice. Because opting out wasn’t a choice, I discovered I could do much more than I’d imagined. That was an amazing gift. Another thing that I carry with me every day is something my first company commander told me – privilege comes with responsibility. Leaders don’t walk by mistakes – because if you walk by a mistake, you endorse it. We’re using the perspective of personal leadership and responsibility with regards to recognizing risk and errors in our airline at FedEx by encouraging everyone not to walk by a mistake or error. It takes everyone on the team to protect our people and equipment. It means we will be able to withstand adversity and grow from it.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at FedEx?

My highlights at FedEx will always be the people. I’ve served in every operating division at FedEx Express and, without fail, our people are what differentiate us. I started as a Senior Manager in downtown New York City with our pickup and delivery operation and saw first-hand how our people live the Purple Promise, which is our mantra of making every FedEx experience outstanding. The biggest challenges always come from unusual situations, whether managing the first relief flight into an area just hit by a hurricane, earthquake or tsunami, or getting the system back on track after a major snow storm. Teamwork is a special skill at FedEx and it has invariably shown through no matter the size or scope of the event. That is the Purple Promise.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

I encourage women to think of themselves as enough – enough for any challenge, enough for any opportunity, enough for whatever they ask of themselves. Doubt rarely exists outside of our own heads. If we’re willing to ignore the small voice raising objections about our ability or worth, we will be amazed at what we can do. I’ve regularly asked those who come see me to answer a few questions: What if you are truly extraordinary? What if you are truly amazing? If you are willing to believe you are, what would change for you? The final thing I tell them is not to worry about how they’re different than the men they’re working with. Our differences are what make us special. I’ve always worked in predominantly male jobs and have always had male bosses. It’s very rare when men have treated me as though I can’t do something because of my gender, and I think this is because I tend to trust my perspective and push myself to take risks. At the end of the day, most people are interested in teamwork and success, just like I am.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

I believe learning is the most important thing we can do. Human beings have a natural, insatiable need to learn about the world around us and understand things. If we seek to extend our knowledge and understanding, we can extend our ability to influence those around us. I think this is the single most important thing for leaders and contributors at all levels. No matter what position you hold, you are a leader of some sort. I think of myself as a practicing leader, which means I’m constantly working to improve my leadership skills in every interaction. People who work to be extraordinary at what they do, such as professional athletes, musicians and artists, never stop practicing. Leaders need to have that same mindset.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I rely on my teams to be successful at work and at home. It’s less about balance and more about responding to the highest priority using the best resources I have. My husband is a great partner and has always been my biggest supporter. He steps up at home when I need help and I do the same when he needs it. Asking for help from your family or friends and returning the favor makes us all stronger. My mom worked full-time when I was growing up. She owned her own business with four kids, and both she and my dad expected us to pitch in to make things work. That set me up for the same opportunities and expectations, rather than narrowing what was possible. My team at FedEx operates in a similar way - we know we can count on each other. I mentioned that the people differentiate FedEx, and that’s true here as well. The relationships we have, at home and at work, help us deal with demands in both areas of our lives.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

A question about the biggest issue doesn’t seem like the right question to me. If there were a biggest issue, it would be self-evident and the question would therefore be irrelevant. The fact is, bias exists in the world. Human beings all have bias because it’s linked to our survival. It’s our hard-wired technique to identify friend and foe, so while we all use it, what really matters is how we respond to it. As I mentioned, I’ve always worked in male dominated fields and, on occasion, people have speculated that I didn’t get a job because of my gender. Rather than presume that was the reason and let it narrow the space in which I’d be relevant, I’ve tried to shift my focus to how I can contribute. The best way we demonstrate our potential and the fallacy of a negative opinion is to show what we’re capable of. When I say what you bring is enough, I mean it. When I am able to ignore self-doubt, believe I can make a difference, and stay true to who I am, I can be successful. If you are able to focus on what you can do and have confidence in your abilities, achievement will always be closer. I suspect nearly everyone has been made to feel, by someone, somewhere, that they don’t measure up. Whether we believe it or not is up to us. And whether we choose to succeed despite those comments is also up to us.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Having mentors – and being a mentor – has significantly impacted my life. My mentors have had the courage to hold up a mirror for me when I needed it most. Time and again, their guidance has helped me refocus and push selfishness aside. They’ve also shown me what is possible and have given me the gift of observing their techniques. As a mentor, I’ve encouraged people to find one behavior they can emulate. It’s an easy thing to do and is free to anyone willing to simply pay attention. Finally, I encourage everyone to reach out and help those around them. When you are gone, you want people to be glad they had the chance to know you. That’s really the only thing that matters and the only thing that lasts.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

The female leaders I admire most are at FedEx. Our CFO, Elise Jordan, is a great example. She’s incredibly selfless and a strong, balanced leader. She has never turned down a chance to give back and is gracefully direct whenever we’ve worked on projects together. For me, the leaders I admire most have demonstrated selflessness and integrity.

What do you want FedEx to accomplish in the next year?