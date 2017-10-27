Women in Business Q&A: Christene Barberich, Global Editor in Chief and Co-Founder, Refinery29

Christene Barberich is the global editor-in-chief & co-founder of the award-winning digital media company, Refinery29, which has a global audience footprint of more than 400 million across all platforms. She is also the New York Times best-selling author of Style Stalking and the host of the podcast, UnStyled. Prior to co-founding Refinery29 in 2005, she held posts at Gourmet Magazine, The Daily, The New Yorker, and was the founding editor of the ASME-winning CITY magazine. Her fashion and design writing have appeared in The New York Times, Travel & Leisure, New York Magazine, Dwell, Amuse, and Elle Decoration among other titles. In 2016, she was named one of Folio's Top Women In Media, as well as one of the 50 Most Creative People by Ad Age and one of the 30 Most Intriguing People in Media by MIN. In 2014, she was named one of Ad Age's top 20 Media Mavens of the year and in 2016 as one of Ad Age's 50 Most Creative People. In 2017, she will participate as the first ever Mentor in Residence at the Savannah College of Art and Design and in the highly regarded Edith Wharton Writers-in-Residence program. In addition to her editorial and new media work, she is a frequent industry speaker and has provided brand consulting and/or content for a mix of fashion and lifestyle clients, including American Eagle, Nine West, Prada Beauté, Nike, Yves Saint Laurent Fragrance, Target, and others. She lives in Brooklyn.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I’ve been drawn to writing and visual arts since I was young, and that’s always influenced my motivations and “self-starter” journey. I'm someone who is physically energized by new ideas and, really, beginnings, confronting what is possible, and actively questioning what’s not – which was really my goal in co-founding and cultivating the Refinery29 voice and its place in the world. It’s funny—I’m very nostalgic and deeply appreciate history, ephemera, ritual, but I really push back against tradition, especially in a corporate setting. Not simply to rebel, but to have the space to openly challenge what’s essentially best for a business and its consumer over time. I think that’s why I've always been drawn to startups, to customize process and structure as needed, and feel free enough to update or shed outdated practices.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Refinery29?

I was fortunate to have worked with our founding team (Philippe von Borries, Justin Stefano, & Piera Gelardi) since 2005. In 2004, when I first met Philippe and Justin (Piera and I had already worked together at CITY Magazine), the industry was on the brink of a seismic shift...even if it wasn’t yet visible—social media was just beginning and e-commerce was on the rise. Just the potential of what could be done with digital was thrilling, and starting Refinery29 personally gave me the chance to flex and adapt my skills it ways I never had before. It was also the chance to be on the front lines of something momentous – even if so many others had doubts about its impact. Even in those early days, we knew that digital media was going to change everything.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Refinery29?

I’ll say that my greatest creative assets are triggered by emotion and visceral response. I used to be hard on myself about not being an example of textbook leadership, but I’ve learned that real impact requires a certain measure of emotional range and impulsiveness. I see that working with the various content teams on tentpole programs like our 67% Project, our initiative to promote body positivity and plus-size representation in the industry, which has the potential to shift an entire industry, not just perceptions. That project is an active response to the fact that 67% of plus size Americans aren’t represented in media. Guiding those teams in building these important content programs is incredibly inspiring to me – especially when we get to see real shifts happening, among our audience and in the industry. That’s the ultimate reward, to see content perpetuating change.

What advice can you offer women who want a career in your industry?

There is so much opportunity to get into this industry now, and there’s an even greater opportunity to change it—not just for consumers, but for the world around us. And women should know that from where they stand, anything is possible. Find something you believe in, do it, and then just keep doing it.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

To speak up –both for myself and for others. Believing in yourself and in your abilities, means being your own advocate. It’s amazing how that act unconsciously gives others permission to do the same, and that’s hopefully what Refinery29 offers our audience the chance to do. Being vocal helps to build better representations of women in media and to create better structures that encourage women to go out of their comfort zone and develop their voice/POV.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Finding time for yourself is vital. When I’m trying to stay on top of my schedule and maximize efficiency, I also try to take time to do whatever I can in small, but meaningful ways. I feel like I owe it to myself to take the time for my favorite Moon juice or workout class.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Often, people in business, and women themselves, think being vulnerable is a weakness – as something that is lacking within them and therefore has no place in the workplace. I see vulnerability as an opportunity – to be brave, to take risks, to deviate from the norm. Being vulnerable can lead to amazing results – and rather than stigmatizing it, we need to see the value of that type of possibility.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I’ve had powerful female forces who’ve taught me on both ends—those who’ve paved the way and those who are coming up in this industry. There are so many smart, unique voices in our midst, and we’ve always worked to provide them a platform and give them further amplification. I’m a big believer in the inversion of influence theory — that inspiration and influence moves in every direction, not just from the top down. Spending time with students (I’ve been a mentor in residence at SCAD) or with my team helps enhance my own perspective and how I approach the work.

It is imperative for young women to see themselves in leadership roles and know that that’s a reality, even if it’s challenging or seems riddled with obstacles (I’ve been there). This applies to diversity and inclusion across content and leadership – we have to keep finding more women with different backgrounds who are succeeding in lots of different ways, so this generation can see that success isn’t linear.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I admire visionary women who take unapologetic risks. I’ve been fortunate enough to speak to many of these women for my UnStyled podcast, which is about how strong, distinctive women across a spectrum of fields use their expertise AND style as a form of self-expression. The second season just premiered, and it’s so exciting to see the different ways that women have found their voice, from Miranda Kerr and Chloe X Halle to Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte and Gabrielle Union. Ultimately, I hope these conversations spark inspiration, kinship, and hope among listeners, helping them to see the potential in their own experiences, even if that just means healing and finding the courage to make a change.

