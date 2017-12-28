Women in Business Q&A: Elana Karp, Founder, Plated

While chef Elana Karp had always been interested in food, it wasn’t until her post-Cornell years with Teach for America that she realized how integral it would be to her career. After witnessing how little her students understood about health and nutrition, she became inspired to travel to France to study at Le Cordon Bleu. After graduating, instead of working in the restaurant industry under a high-profile chef, Elana elected to start a small business teaching families and children how to cook, and run an after-school nutrition program for local NYC elementary schools. In 2012, she learned about the launch of the cook-at-home service Plated. Understanding Plated's potential for national impact, she joined the growing team as its founding chef in January 2013. Elana now manages the culinary program at Plated as the Culinary Co-founder where she oversees the entire seasonal menu creation process each week. Through her work, Elana helps to bring distinctive, high-quality meals into homes across the country.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Throughout my life I've always tried to take advantage of opportunities to lead and make a difference in other people’s lives, whether it was through peer-to-peer leadership programs in high school or in my role as a second grade teacher. Those experiences instilled in me the value of listening and learning from everyone around me. I’m constantly looking for opportunities to learn from peers, students, and supervisors, alike, and I think that has influenced my leadership style.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Plated?

My previous experience as a teacher helped me at Plated, particularly in the early days. The basic principles of education are easily applied to business in many ways. For example, setting clear goals and tracking milestones is something I did with my young students and it was also useful in how I approached building our Plated team from the ground up. While this may seem obvious, it speaks to the basic structures and organization we had to implement as a startup.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Plated?

When I first started at Plated, one of the challenges was having the resources and facilities to do my best cooking and recipe development. I always found ways to make it work (even when it meant turning my small West Village apartment into a test kitchen and film studio), but that experience made the opportunity to expand my team with so many super passionate people, as well as our recent move to a state-of-the-art Test Kitchen, all the more rewarding.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Through innovation and imagination, recognize that there are opportunities out there that you may never have anticipated. Don't be boxed in by what currently exists; think about what you want and go after it. If you had told me six years ago that I would be here at Plated running our Culinary team, I would have been shocked. At the time, companies and roles like this didn't even exist!

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

That it is okay--and sometimes good--to make mistakes. For someone like me, who often strives for perfection, it can feel scary to embrace this idea. But it is true that I often learn more from my mistakes than when things go smoothly from the start.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I admit that I didn't always have a good balance. At a certain point, I made a conscious decision that I wanted to focus more time on my personal life which was tougher than I expected. It forced me to take a look at what was most important to me and say no to the things that weren't -- on both sides.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Having a mentor has helped keep me going when things were challenging and has given me the confidence to advocate for things that matter to me, both at work and at home. It is like having a cheerleader (that you didn't realize you needed)!

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I admire women who are taking leadership roles in industries that have traditionally been dominated by men, which is many, unfortunately. I admire the confidence and perseverance it takes to get there and the positive example they’re setting for other women starting out.

What do you want Plated to accomplish in the next year?