Women in Business Q&A: Erin Kleinberg and Stacie Brockman, Co-Founders Métier Creative

Stacie Brockman is one of the co-founders of Métier Creative. She is a writer, content creator and social media strategist.

Her past agency experience includes clients such as: LVMH (Louis Vuitton), Jimmy Choo, V Magazine, CR Fashion Book, John Hardy, BLK DNM, Sears Holdings (Kmart Fashion), StriVectin, L’Oreal (Kiehl’s) and Hain Celestial (JASON, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Ella’s Kitchen, Earth’s Best).

She has facilitated full rebrands, celebrity endorsements and campaigns (Emma Roberts for Jimmy Choo’s Choo.08, HAIM for Jimmy Choo’s Choo.08 launch, etc.) creative direction, prop styling, media partnerships and paid media programs. As the Senior Content Manager of ICED Media, Brockman worked alongside the President and Co-Founder on new business pitches, brand discoveries and strategic decisions and executions to drive incremental e-commerce sales, follower growth and increased engagement across social media channels.

Erin Kleinberg is on the the co-founders of Métier Creative. She is a creative director, content creator and social media strategist.

Erin Kleinberg honed her skills with the fashion industry’s best. Erin honed her skills in NYC assisting W Magazine’s Fashion Director, Alex White. By styling photoshoots with George Clooney and Keira Knightley and working exclusively on major ad campaigns for Céline, Oscar de la Renta and CHANEL.

Shortly after returning home to Toronto at the tender age of 20, Kleinberg paved her own pathway to success by entering the contemporary design market, owning and operating her eponymous womenswear line, erinkleinberg.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

EK: Being the eldest child and first grandchild of the family inherently motivated me to quickly develop leadership skills. Those bold traits developed through the years and led me to want to be an entrepreneur. Throughout my career, there have been only a few instances where I’ve worked under a boss; I always preferred the independence that comes with working for yourself. That said, when you are your own boss you quickly learn that you are responsible for your own success, which takes discipline.

Fast forward, I am now a mother to an extremely independent little girl named Parker, who is also the first child/grandchild in our family. Becoming a mother has helped me to be a better leader, without question, it has taught me to have immense patience and letting the small things slide is okay.

SB: My grandmother was a trailblazer — she was an advocate of the “future is female” mentality way back when. As my best friend and mentor, I credit a lot of my leadership, determination and fiercely independent spirit to her. She taught me at a young age that you have to be independent. She instilled in me that I could have anything I wanted if I never had to rely on anyone for it.

I threw myself into the working world and began with a co-op placement at a magazine at 16, which taught me first-hand knowledge about the fashion world, but also practical everyday things like relationship building, respect, mentorship, and the power of going the extra mile. I think I aspire to be a leader who practices what I preach; I try to lead our team to be fearless, resilient and overly ambitious. I have a natural optimism and confidence from my own life experience that I hope trickles down to our team. My biggest takeaway has been learning about the leader and boss I don't want to be.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Métier?

EK: This year marks my 10th year of running my own companies. Before Métier, I had my own clothing line, Erin Kleinberg Inc. and co-founded the website in 2011 with Stephanie Mark and Jake Rosenberg, soon after Stacie also joined the team and we were off! The two were completely different business endeavors, but both incredible experiences that helped to shape my career. I am big on relationships and networks, I am where I am today because of the people around me who have supported me and believed in the brands that we’ve built. Business can be cyclical in my opinion and it’s all about give and take.

Every step in your career is important; internships included! When I was 20, I interned at W Magazine, which allowed me to meet many powerful individuals who then helped with my clothing line. When we launched The Coveteur, I called upon all of my prior contacts and their support was key to our success. Fast forward, Stacie and I have evolved to found Métier Creative, a full 360 advertising agency that understands both sides of the equation. We are servicing many of the brands and peers from our past while ultimately doing what we have loved since day one, I’m not sure a job gets much better.

SB: I always tell my team not to discredit the impact of working at a retail store or a magazine internship. I think my experience as the Managing Editor of The Coveteur aided my ability to become an entrepreneur. I truly learned the in’s and out’s of “running your own empire within the empire” — something we preach to our team today daily — and how to be resourceful and persistent. From funding to editorial to evolving the advertorial model, my time at The Coveteur taught me the foundational skills needed to eventually run my own company.

I couldn’t have started Métier without the amazing mentorship of my former boss, Leslie Hall. She truly gave me the most comprehensive MBA-level education about everything related to advertising, branding and client services. I learned the in’s and out’s of this world through her patience, dedication and mentorship and definitely credit her as one of the most pivotal people in my life.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Métier Creative?

EK: There are so many! Running a business can easily be associated to a roller coaster ride, get ready for the highs and lows! Professionally, I am proud of the success we have achieved in two years. Together with Stacie, we are leading an all female team, with offices in both New York and Toronto. A challenge (and a stressor!) was having a baby, launching a business, and building a new home all in the same quarter. It taught me everything I will ever need to know about efficiency, productivity and managing stress.

SB: I’m so proud of how far we’ve come in just over two years growth-wise, team-wise, client-wise and revenue-wise. We’re humbled to be profitable in Year 1 and continue to multiply our revenue YOY. A huge highlight has been the luxury of working with people and brands who we are passionate about and doing something different everyday that is constantly disruptive, memorable, lucrative and exciting. Erin and I are true believers in manifesting our destiny, we set out to work with the best of the best and one by one, and we have done just that. Securing clients like CHANEL, Dior, Moda Operandi, and Estee Lauder are definitely some of my career highlights. My challenges are the everyday struggle of finding the perfect balance of leader/friend/boss/confidant in a very tight-knit family atmosphere of 15 brilliant and motivated women all with their own special gifts.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

EK: Work hard and be nice to people. It sounds simple, but it is so important. For entrepreneurs specifically, you have to eat, sleep, breathe, and live your concept to its max to understand exactly what you are setting out to do. It’s so important to know who your competitors are, where the ‘white space’ in the market is, and convince yourself everyday that you are going to succeed.

SB: Don’t let the unconventional path prevent you from doing something different. You don't need an MBA to be an advertising executive, a genius strategist, a whip smart producer, an innovative creative, etc. You just need a tremendous amount of determination, resilience, passion and thirst. Be as tapped into culture as you can — the more you know and consume, the further ahead you are of your competition. And age is just a number. You can be the youngest person in the room and the smartest. Plus, confidence doesn’t hurt, even if it’s completely artificial. Then, manifest everything. See it, believe it, convince yourself and everyone around you; optimism is way less contagious than pessimism.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

EK: Hire people who are smarter than you. I believe that is genuinely the best thing you can do as a leader. We are all constantly learning, if a day goes by where I don’t learn something, I am doing something wrong.

SB: It should go without saying but work hard, be nice to people and stay humble. Also, invest in your team. Clients come and go but employee loyalty is unparalleled and highly valuable. It’s cliché, but I’ve truly tried to focus on fairness and treating others the way I would want to be treated. I’ve learned the value of putting people first and understanding what our team needs to grow and feel supported.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

EK: I would be lying if I said I had this completely figured out. The baby/business/build combo has challenged me to find better balance.

SB: Like Erin, I think it’s an everlasting search for balance. I have yet to fully figure it out, too! Sometimes you have to be a better boss and a less than ideal friend or vice versa. I’ve definitely learned that investing in you ultimately has a cyclical effect on my work and team.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

EK: I think there is an expectation of women to follow a certain trajectory as they enter motherhood; however, I’ve never been one to follow the pack. Many women feel conflicted, even guilty for choosing to bypass maternity leave and there can be a stigma for being a “working mom.” Having a child has opened my eyes to the magical world of working moms; it is hands-down the most powerful and inspirational subculture of a group ever. After going through the process, I am so humbled when I meet other; like-minded working moms who have share the same experiences and emotions. Especially in today’s world where your typical 9-5 jobs are essentially obsolete, I hope to inspire women to be empowered, guilt-free breadwinners who are still truly awesome mothers.

SB: I think for women the biggest issues are surrounding guilt — we’re over-emotional beings and we inherently feel bad about taking time for ourselves in lieu of providing for others. I see it first-hand with Erin, who manages to be the most amazing mom-trepreneur I know. She constantly struggles with the desire to be a working mom with a natural tendency to do things the unconventional way. I’m so inspired by her ability to balance being a mom, wife, daughter, sister, friend, and boss. It’s really humbling to see her passion for building a legacy for Parker while dealing with the “mom guilt” of having to travel for work. She truly deserves a medal for being the most successful multi-tasking woman I know.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

EK: Having a mentor throughout your career is essential, I encourage everyone to surround yourself with intelligent, empowering individuals and you will be amazed. So much of what I have learned is through peers, podcasts, my mom, and even by the example of women I’ve never met.

SB: Mentorship is the most special gift you can give someone and I’ve had (and still have) some really monumental mentors in my life. It’s taught me everything about who I aspire to be as I grow. I really strive to make time for mentorship of my own team and teach them everything I know with the hopes of them teaching me everything they know. I look at mentorship as a two-way street - some of the best lessons I’ve learned in the last few years have been the result of my team educating me. Always be open to change — we naturally need to evolve as humans and I believe mentorship from all people in your life (parents, friends, peers, etc.) can teach you so much about yourself.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

EK: Janet Bannister is one of Canada’s leading Venture Capitalists and is one of my career-long mentors. She was a Mckinsey consultant, worked at Ebay in SF before launching Kijiji in Canada and actually led The Coveteur with me as CEO back in 2012. I admire that she is a Boss in a traditionally, male-dominated space and paving the way for the future. Other female founders that I look to are Piera Gelardi, Sunday Riley, Jane Hudis, Audrey Gelman, Whitney Wolfe, Lena Dunham, and Jen Atkin.

SB: I aspire to have an epic meeting of the minds dinner with Katherine Power, Jen Atkin, Hilary Clinton, Sheryl Sandberg, Whitney Wolfe, Amber Venz, Tyler Haney, Lena Dunham, Margaret Atwood, Oprah, Shonda Rhimes and Susan Wojcicki. Not only would it make for the best Netflix show of all time, but also the multitude of powerful, innovative ideas that could come out of those few hours could be life-changing.

What do you want Métier Creative to accomplish in the next year?

EK: I am excited to watch our team continue to grow and flourish. We’re so proud to have a 98% retention rate of employees; Stacie and I truly rely on the team to help develop, nurture and mold Métier into this modern day ad agency. 2018 means continuing to build out our team in both Toronto and NYC, as well working on a little trick we have up our sleeves that will act as an extension to our already bustling company and team. Stay tuned!