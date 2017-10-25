Women in Business Q&A: Iris Epple-Righi, CEO, ESCADA Group

Iris Epple-Righi is the CEO of the ESCADA Group since September 1, 2016. Mrs. Epple-Righi has considerable experience in international apparel brands. For the past 13 years she has worked for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, both owned by PVH Corp., and most recently as President Brand Management for Calvin Klein Europe. Iris will be speaking on the subject of how to make it in a male-dominated industry at the Global WIL Economic Forum. She has a Master of Business degree from Eberhard Karls University in Germany.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I’ve been fortunate to gain a great variety of working experiences during my career. This breadth is helping me today to really understand my team, evaluate their challenges and work with them to design solutions. Also growing up in a small village in the countryside has grounded me for life - the values you learn as a child are very important for life. Stay humble, friendly and open-minded.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Escada?

You are constantly learning. I started working in a department store and this laid the foundations for my career in retail. I then moved to a brand, Tommy Hilfiger, and gained a new form of retail experience there, as well as overseeing product which enabled me to manage the whole cycle - from idea to product. Whilst at Calvin, I gained more holistic management experience during a very exciting phase of the brand, which was great to be part of.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Escada?

I have been at Escada for 1 year and we have so many things we are working on at the moment – from product to customer experience to brand image, so there is never a quiet moment.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Aim high, work hard, don’t let yourself get sidelined by the male competition.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Dream big, work hard to get there and be a nice person people want to spend time with.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Time with family and friends are very important to me. My husband and I have both intense jobs but we keep our weekends really to ourselves. Also trying to keep a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and healthy eating is key.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

To achieve equal pay, to get into leadership positions and to be confident that they can do it, whilst managing family and work at the same time. At ESCADA we have a very balanced leadership team in terms of gender which I personally believe is a great asset.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I had various mentors along the way and this was always great to exchange points of view, to receive feedback, but also to have a person you could go to and ask for advice.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

There are so many around the world, it’s difficult to choose. Some have become my friends over the years and I would always mention their passion, their strong belief in the skills of other people and their humility.

What do you want Escada to accomplish in the next year?