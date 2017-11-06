Women in Business Q&A: Karen Behnke, Founder, Juice Beauty

Karen Behnke has enjoyed a long and successful entrepreneurial career in the Healthy Lifestyles sector of business. Her consistent goal is to equally marry her passion for helping people enjoy healthier lifestyles with her skill at building financially successful businesses that are mission driven. Juice Beauty is leading the way in the organic eco-chic beauty products sector.

Prior to Juice Beauty, from 1996-2003, Karen led the Healthy Lifestyles investment strategy for two private equity firms, including a firm that was the majority shareholder of 24 Hour Fitness. Karen joined the Board of Directors and was an Operating Executive for 24 Hour Fitness, during a seven-year growth period, from $75 mm to over $1 billion in revenue.

From 1983-1996, Karen founded PacifiCare Wellness Company (formerly known as Execu-Fit Health Programs) in San Francisco, one of the first corporate wellness companies in the country. The company delivered worksite medical fitness screenings, health risk appraisals, and fitness programs, for major corporations. The Wellness Company grew to provide services to over 2 million members in six states staffed with 300 health care professional employees. Karen sold the Company to PacifiCare Health Systems (now United Healthcare) in 1991 and became the parent company’s second female executive during a five-year growth phase from $1 to $5 billion in revenue.

Karen completed Harvard/MIT’s multi-year Executive Business Summer School “Giants” program; graduated from Western Michigan University, and has received many awards throughout her career including (2011) Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; the “Top Eco-Leader” named by Glamour Magazine for their anniversary special (2009); San Francisco Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award (1987); the San Francisco Examiner’s Top 39 Movers and Shakers under the age of 39; and the WMU Distinguished Alumni Award. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband, Cardiologist Howard Luria, and their very active son and daughter (and Labradoodle).

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Growing up in a small mid-western town of less than modest means, and not being given the gift of health as a child, made me quite motivated to move somewhere more exciting and to really take charge of my destiny both economically and healthwise. When I first had the chance to visit the San Francisco Bay area during college I was amazed at not only the outdoor activities (mountain biking, running trails, skiing in Tahoe, etc.) but also that so many people were creating their own businesses and charting their own destiny. The day I graduated from college, I moved to San Francisco where I could pursue my sports and wellness lifestyle and then it just fell into place to start my first business at 22 as Juice Beauty is my 3rd business. It never occurred to me I couldn’t do something—I just forged ahead and the being positive and having gratitude has always served me well.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Juice Beauty?

After moving to the Bay Area, I quickly combined my love of fitness, health and wellness starting my first business (aerobics & fitness business for the US Army base divisions) with my second business (one of the first corporate wellness companies in the country later sold to the giant HMO Pacificare/United HealthCare) and then after serving on various Boards (such as 24 Hour Fitness), I bought the name “Juice Beauty” and started the company from scratch. I’ve dedicated my life and work to health, wellness and organic living.

I had been an entrepreneur in the health and wellness field for 18 years when I became pregnant with my first baby at 40. Although I was specializing in nutrition and fitness, I had never paid attention to the ingredients in the beauty products that I was putting all over my face and body, despite my professional and personal passion for wellness, fitness and beauty. So when I became pregnant, it was the first time I actually read a beauty product label—and I couldn’t believe it—as many potentially harmful ingredients were in high-end and low-end beauty products as well as some ingredients that had been banned from our food. I was astounded to learn that although the skin can absorb over 60% of what is placed on it, there were very few available personal care products that worked well. My entrepreneurial “juices” kicked in and I thought, I can do this better!! So Juice Beauty was conceptualized on the basic premise that instead of starting with a water base or a petroleum glycol base, we use nutrient rich organic botanical juices and then add powerful skincare ingredients….so every drop feeds the skin. And of course we never add any of the potentially toxic conventional chemical ingredients such as petroleum fillers, phthalates, pesticides, parabens, PEGs, TEA, DEA, GMOs, sulfates, silicones, artificial dyes or synthetic fragrances. You know pregnancy inspires a lot of women to start interesting businesses!

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Juice Beauty?

The biggest challenge has been patience with pioneering luxurious, high efficacy skincare and makeup formulations! It takes great patience to achieve the highest efficacy yet pure products. It takes years and years of scientific trials. Entrepreneurs are not known for their patience so I sure got frustrated along the way and about year 5 our product clinical efficacy tests started meeting or exceeding conventional chemical brands and we really started to grow! Another challenge was recruiting a great and world class team. It takes a bit of scale and notoriety to recruit amazing leaders. At the start of 2011, Juice Beauty really began to escalate when we recruited a professional product development and in-house chemist team led by Mimi Lu, and then over three years ago we reached another talent milestone when we recruited two top industry veteran executives, Monica Ruthorford, VP Sales and Paul Deacon, VP Marketing.

Our highlights include how proud I am of our authentically organic products, our amazing team, our fabulous Creative Director, Make!Up, Gwyneth Paltrow, our stellar retailers: ULTA Beauty, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Sephora Canada and more. Juice Beauty has high efficacy skincare products organized into various Collections (Stem Cellular Ant-Wrinkle, Green Apple Age Defy, Blemish Clearing, Daily Essentials); plus our sister brand, Juice Organics luscious haircare that is positioned in the mass/value channel. I’m also proud of the multiple awards our products have won from ELLE, Allure, Instyle and more as well as many business awards such as CicleUp25 Most Innovative Brand announced in Forbes 2017. I am very grateful.

Many people what I gave up working hard all these years and the only thing I can think of is sleep—I know not great for a wellness person but it’s true. Other than that, entrepreneuring has created an incredibly interesting life for myself and our family.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Find your passion and your mission and start or work with a company that you believe in. I think most of Juice Beauty’s employees would say that they are doing more than working in beauty, they are building a sustainable, mission driven company that is hopefully creating additional and significant meaning to their lives. And for women…find a female friendly company with equal female balance in the top ranks. We also encourage our new moms to bring their babies to work (we have a permanent pack n play crib in the office).

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Always follow your gut!! Sometimes I can’t articulate why I love or hate an idea but everytime I ignore that feeling——I get into trouble!! I seem to have to learn this lesson every few years over and over again!!

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Well I don’t know how to separate the two—they are intertwined in my life. I involve my family and friends in Juice Beauty! Although my husband is not part of the Company (he’s a cardiologist), he thinks about it, stews over issues, and continually comes up with solutions for me. Both of our kids interned at Juice Beauty and my son has worked for us off and on in the summers. Although I became passionate about beauty during my pregnancies, I bought the name and started the company years later—when the kids were 5 and 7—so Juice Beauty has been part of their lives for the company’s life of 12 years as they are now 17 and 19 years old. In the early years, between school and soccer practice, my son and his team buddies would hang in the Juice Beauty conference room loaded with snacks and spf and do their homework. My daughter “worked” many retailer beauty events as the “runner” between the event space and the skincare aisle to get more products for customers—our customers loved it and nobody arrested me for child labor!!

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Leaning in and grabbing/feeling the power. Of course this doesn’t apply to most women at Juice Beauty but I still see it all the time, men always feel qualified and women question their qualifications. It never occurred to me I couldn’t start businesses of which I had no industry experience—it’s been a plus at Juice Beauty because I always think outside of the beauty box yet I have amazing and talented beauty pros within our Company to keep me from steering us off a ledge.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I had a great mentor for years through the EO/YPO group, George Brown who is a (now retired) talented business executive that met with me about once a month to review business problems and issues—it was very motivating and kept my head clear during the sale of my wellness company to a large multi-billion HMO.Other than that, I now lean on my super smart and analytical Juice Beauty Board of Directors (we have 2 women + 2 men) and my executive team (4 women and 3 men) for daily advice and counsel; and of course my entire family weighs in on problems. My son recently helped me solve a pending legal issue saving us quite a bit of money.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I’ve always admired Sheryl Sandberg (thus the Lean In mention above) for everything she writes about in her book and I was so proud when my daughter was in 8th grade and wrote a book report about her instead of choosing one of the pop idols. I also admire Oprah Winfrey as she has overcome so many obstacles in her life, has approached so many things in an intellectual manner, and has come out on top.

What do you want Juice Beauty to accomplish in the next year?