Women in Business Q&A: Katia Beauchamp, Co-Founder, Birchbox

Katia cofounded Birchbox in 2010, driven by a fascination with the business dynamics of the beauty industry and a mission to redefine the way people discovered and shopped for beauty online. The company grew rapidly, hitting its five-year plan in just seven months, but Birchbox's initial innovation wasn't the simple concept of delivering a monthly box of beauty samples - it was understanding that although not every woman is passionate about beauty, every woman deserves to have a great experience finding and buying the best products. Today Birchbox is profitable and has more than 1 million subscribers, 4 million total customers, 800 beauty and grooming brand partners, operations in six countries, and stores in New York City and Paris.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

From a young age, I was made to feel very independent and capable. My mother respected my ability to contribute to family decision-making as a child, and always took my drive and ambition very seriously. She encouraged my ideas, reinforced my independence to pursue them, and made me feel like I could handle anything. A big part of why I love being an entrepreneur is the ability to chart the course and define what success looks like. That’s a big motivator for me. Also, my comfort with the uncomfortable (or excitement for the unexpected) is what makes me able to enjoy it all. I’m very intellectually stimulated by the hard things and managing in uncertainty.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Birchbox?

Before founding Birchbox in 2010, I worked in finance, specifically investment banking and commercial real estate, and also spent time as an intern at Estée Lauder. The combination of the two - an interest in the business of beauty plus a deal-focused background - was instrumental in forming partnerships with brands, as well as in growing and scaling the business.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Birchbox?

The initial customer reactions during our beta test was the first highlight of Birchbox. Seeing the emotion and how this idea really struck a chord with consumers was something we didn’t anticipate - but were thrilled to find. We realized we could build a fun, exciting brand - not just a service. Then, at each anniversary, pausing to appreciate the strength and passion of our talented team and celebrate major milestones like going international, launching BirchboxMan and opening our store. Another highlight has been seeing the incredible things our alumni go on to do after Birchbox - we have such deep relationships with them and I’m proud to see how they’re carrying our legacy forward.

We had a huge challenge fundraising early on. Everyone said no to us. Then our biggest challenge became outpacing our growth plans - it wasn’t a demand problem, it was a supply problem. That sounds positive, but it was really tough to not be able to fulfill those orders - we didn’t want to lose our opportunity or slow momentum. More recently, restructuring our business in 2016 was a major challenge, but it was a learning experience and one that strengthened our resilience. There have been challenges at every stage and they just get more complex and complicated, but the point is to never stop learning - that’s what I love.

What advice can you offer women who want a career in your industry?

Know your self worth. Know that you are talented, deserving and can contribute even in the early days of your career. Be demanding at the right time and work harder so you know when you have the right to be demanding. Ask questions, stay humble and remember to enjoy the journey... the finish line just keeps pushing out. Ask smart questions and learn from every opportunity. Remember to celebrate other women finding success. We are in this together!

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

I’m still learning! One big lesson has been the importance of having a team that’s passionate, motivated and growing in the same direction. It’s amazing how much value and success can come from having a strong, unified team.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

It doesn’t exist - you have to define it for yourself. Loving what you do inherently makes it easier. Work has to feel worth it if it’s going to be such a big part of your life. Your job should contribute to your sense of self. Having a career that feels worth it is the ultimate goal - not balance.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Access to capital continues to be one of the biggest issues for female entrepreneurs. Also helping women feel supported in their career ambitions while their family ambitions grow - these two things are often at odds. It’s so important to acknowledge that women remain ambitious even when they need to reprioritize and have more flexibility.

How has mentorship made a difference in your personal and professional life?

I made the mistake early on of not seeking advice often enough. Inviting other people’s opinions and ideas can be uncomfortable, but I’ve since realized the value of gathering as much perspective as possible. Learning all the time is the only way to speed up the journey of developing an even deeper sense of and instinct for what you are doing. Outside ideas are there for you to consider, to think about, and question whether you want to take pieces of them…it is up to you to use them to shape your vision, beliefs and drivers.

I also believe in the importance of a mutually beneficial mentor relationship. Ideally mentors should feel like they're getting something from you too - for example, insights on millennial consumer behavior - so it's a reciprocal, balanced relationship and you're both learning. I encourage people to look for mentors who see that potential.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I feel grateful for all female leaders who have a platform and use it. Sheryl Sandberg, Arianna Huffington, Sally Krawcheck, Mindy Grossman - I admire them all. The more women who are fighting to change the trend the better. I don’t think any individual women have figured it all out for the rest of us - we’re in this together. As a society we need to figure out how to make it worth it for more women to come back to work.

