Women in Business Q&A: Katie Warner Johnson, Founder and CEO, Carbon38

Katie is the founder and CEO of Carbon38, a luxury lifestyle brand created for the modern American woman. Carbon38 curates the best luxury active fashion brands, as well as designs and manufactures its own in-house line. As CEO of Carbon38, Katie has been named a member of Marie Claire’s New Guard and honored as one of Goldman Sachs Builders and Innovators and Ernst and Young Entrepreneurial Winning Women in 2016. Before launching Carbon38, Katie served as a senior instructor at Physique 57 and spokeswoman for Women’s Health Magazine. Prior to her career in fitness, Katie worked as an analyst at Deutsche Bank in Capital Markets. She graduated from Harvard University and trained with the Miami City Ballet.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Ballet was a huge part of my life growing up and into my early twenties. I danced ballet at a pre-professional and professional level. When I was 15 I was cast in a piece by a choreographer named Eric Hampton. He was dying of ALS. Dancing for him made me recognize what it means to be an artist. He could no longer move or talk so he directed us by spelling out words with by moving his eye across an alphabet, while we rehearsed in the lobby of his hospice in our socks. We desperately translated his thoughts into movements, racing against time. An artist has the honor and the responsibility of telling someone else’s story, of channeling that larger human condition. I don’t think artists and entrepreneurs are that different.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Carbon38?

Prior to founding Carbon38, I worked in NYC and LA as a fitness instructor at Physique57. I learned a lot about leadership at that job. I had to walk into a studio filled to the brim of alpha women; execs in publishing, partners at private equity firms, moguls, socialites and celebrities, and out-alpha them all! It was a challenge as a 22-year-old to simultaneously lead my clients through painful (and often times embarrassing) exercises all the while commanding the room, providing comic relief, encouraging my students to out-perform their expectations, and to simultaneously make them feel taken care of and part of a community. Sheryl Sandberg was a fitness instructor back in the day – I do think the fitness studio is good training ground for next-gen leaders!

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Carbon38?

Our customer is our north star at Carbon38. We have been blessed with such a loyal and passionate group of customers who truly represent the Modern American Woman. I am continually inspired by this evolving generation who strives to represent herself honestly and feel good about the inherent contradictions in her life as a boss, mother, spouse and leader. She wants to be sexy, strong, vulnerable, powerful, opinionated and beautiful. Most often she embodies all these traits at once. Getting dressed is the foundation of her day and we at Carbon38 are lucky enough to support all that she is every day.

As for challenges – if it were easy, everyone would do it, right? We are in a rapidly changing industry so every day my fantastic team and I arrive at the office, ready for anything. We are like boxers in a boxing ring, light on our feet and anticipating the punches. I think in today’s environment that is truly the only way to grow – constantly adapt and listen astutely to market movement.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Have a clear vision for where you want your life to go. When I first arrived in LA I went to one of those wooowooo workshops on manifestation. The lecturer, after placing crystals in our hands, lead us through a visualization of the next five years of our life. And I’ll be darned! it all came true (and I still carry crystals in my pockets). The simple act of thinking through the best case allows you to practice getting there. It’s like rehearsal. Great performers rarely show up cold. I don’t think business leaders should either.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

There is no such thing as fate, luck or kismet. When you “go with your gut” you are calling upon years of data that inform perspective. We (women) all need to give ourselves more credit when we realize success. It didn’t happen because the winds were right, it happened because of hard work. You make your own “luck.” But it’s ok to carry around a crystal or two...

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Let’s face it we spend more time at the office than we do with our families. What creates balance, I believe, is bounding out of bed every morning excited for what’s ahead and coming home after a long day feeling fulfilled. I have cultivated a team that shares my passion and pride in a job well done. Walking through the office door in the morning feels like plugging into a charging station. That is the “balance” I seek.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Only 3% of all startups lead by female CEO’s secure funding. We MUST change that statistic. If we want balanced perspective in our board rooms, in our communities and in our government, we need to cultivate diversity of thought.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

You cannot grow in a vacuum. I believe cultivating a support network is as important as building your team – they are an extension of your team in a lot of ways.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

My sister. She has always been my fearless leader since we were kids. Today, she’s a private equity badass who also is a loving wife and terrific mom. I am ridiculously proud of her. I have witnessed first-hand her struggles, the hard, hard work she puts into everything she does, the tenacity with which she approaches her hurdles – from pureeing baby food to closing giant deals. It’s pretty special to have such a trailblazer in the family. It certainly motivates me rise to the occasion!

What do you want Carbon38 to accomplish in the next year?