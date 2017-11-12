Women in Business Q&A: Lais Pontes, Founder and President, The Pontes Group

Lais Pontes is the Founder and President of The Pontes Group, a leading branding, public relations and marketing agency based out of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

In addition to be named a Forbes 30 under 30, Lais has also been honored by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as a Fort Lauderdale’s Finest and InWeston Magazine as a One To Watch.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

A common thread throughout my entire life has been that a strong work ethic will set you apart. I started my first job a few months shy of my 14th birthday and by the time I was 16 had three jobs in addition to high school. To me, it was very natural to get out there and hustle. Though my business has thrived and life is different these days, I have never lost that spark to throw myself 100% into my work and make things happen.

How has your previous employment experience aided at The Pontes Group.

Prior to launching The Pontes Group I was the Sales, Marketing & Public Relations Direction for a jewelry brand where I oversaw 3 lines. During my tenure I was able to develop relationships with top national retailers, get the jewelry featured in the most exclusive glossy publications and even negotiated their first celebrity-endorsed collection. I was young, wildly ambitious and enjoying my success. But I had no problem walking away from it all to do my own thing.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at The Pontes Group?

I launched my company at the age of 24 and within one year of business had opened a second office in Los Angeles and represented clients in over 8 countries around the world. By year two we had clients in over 13 countries and I was honored by Forbes Magazine as a 30 under 30 for my groundbreaking campaigns. It has been 5 years since launching and though my business has evolved from a fashion PR agency, into a respected leader in the marketing industry working with clients in finance, music, entertainment and more – one thing that has not changed is our commitment to give back in meaningful and impactful ways.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

The public relations and marketing industry is always evolving. To be successful you need to be prepared to work extremely hard and always be willing to learn something new. What worked yesterday might not be the best practice for today.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

I have always taken big risks because I truly believe that is the only way to do big things. I would not be here today if I did not live by that mantra. For a long time, the big leaps of faith always paid off. Until one time, it didn't. And let me tell you – it sucked! Nobody likes to fail. So the biggest lesson I have learned is that success isn’t always about getting it right – it’s about getting back up when you don't.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

When I first launched The Pontes Group I worked up to 20 hour a days, 7 days a week. I believe this is what enabled me to scale my business as fast as I did. But at some point, you need to find work/life balance because that ‘go, go, go’ lifestyle isn’t sustainable. Eventually I learned to close the laptop and enjoy life a little. I still have my phone 24/7, but hey – I’m still working at it.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I think one of the biggest issued issues women face in the workplace is the lack of proper paid maternity leave. Business owners or those whose company are not able to provide such a benefit have very limited options. From my own experience, I worked until the day I gave birth, had my baby on a Wednesday at 11pm and my laptop was open and ready for business that following Monday. I consider myself fortunate to have created an environment where my son is almost always around. But that is not the norm. Only 13% of workers in the private sector have access to any sort of paid family leave and that is something I would like to see changed.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Innovation and creative thinking are vital to any successful career. But there is something to be said for someone who has been there and done it right. You don’t always need to reinvent the wheel and can often take a page out of their book. With that said, I have been blessed with great mentors, both men and women, who have taken the time to send the elevator back down. In return, I make it a point to be available to help others. Life is not just about what others can do for you, but more importantly what you can do for others, your clients and your community. Eventually, everything comes around full circle.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I truly admire all of the women business owners that are out there on a daily basis trying to make their dreams come true. It takes a lot of guts to start a business, so I admire anyone who takes that chance. I also have a special place in my heart for any woman that has taken the time to mentor me and celebrate in my successes.

What do you want The Pontes Group to accomplish in the next year?