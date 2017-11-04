Women in Business Q&A: Lisa Price, Founder, Carol's Daughter

From humble beginnings in her Brooklyn kitchen, Founder of Carol’s Daughter, Inc., Lisa Price transformed her beloved hobby of mixing up fragrances and creams at home into a multi-million dollar beauty empire.

With $100 in cash, her own kitchen, and the simple notion that people should follow their hearts, Lisa started building the collection that would become a beauty revolution. She began by selling her homespun beauty products at flea markets, but then had to set up shop in her living room as demand increased.

In August of 1994, Price officially established Carol's Daughter (the company lovingly named after her mother). Initially starting out with a handful of steady customers, those numbers grew in leaps and bounds as women outside her neighborhood and circle of friends began to take notice. Almost overnight, celebrities became loyal customers. Soon after, those devoted celebrity fans segued into investors; a prominent group comprised of Thalia, Tommy Mottola, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jay-Z, and Mary J. Blige.

Today, Carol's Daughter sells millions of dollars’ worth of haircare and skincare products, selling at CVS, Target, Walgreens and Ulta nationwide. In addition, products continue to be sold on HSN, with Price at the helm on-air. As a culmination to the Carol’s Daughter business trajectory, Price sold her company to L’Oréal in November 2014. However, she remains devoted to the brand, going into the office every day, and continues to play an integral role in the product development process.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today? My life has taught me how to take risks. How to move forward even though I may be afraid. How to listen, even when I don't want to. And, it is okay to mess up. Life doesn't end. The sun still shines and you learn how to do better and be better. How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Carol’s Daughter? I spent a small amount of my career in a corporate environment, which taught me very quickly that that was not the life for me. And even though that is where I am today, I have the benefit of having re-entered somewhat at the top. As I like to say "I can be in it but I am not of it." The bulk of my career prior to Carol’s Daughter was in television production which taught me so much about work ethic and was my training ground for being in business for myself. I worked long hours, weekends, holidays and autonomously. I just didn't know I was in training at the time. What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Carol’s Daughter? My biggest challenge has always been me. Staying out of my own way and not allowing my insecurities to consume and paralyze me.

Highlights: Employing literally hundreds of people since the company began. Getting to meet and be on the Oprah Winfrey show. And last but not least, building a business from my kitchen that is still here, nearly 25 years later. What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry? Hard for me to offer advice for a career in the beauty industry since I entered it in an unorthodox way. I had no prior experience in said industry until I started a brand. The funny thing is, I probably would never have been hired by the very company for whom I work today. So, that being said, whether it is your own business or your career in someone else's company - know your worth. Know what it is that you bring to the conversation and own that. Sounds cliché but it isn't. It is a very challenging thing to do when you are in the thick of it. Also, try to work on or for something or someone that brings you joy.