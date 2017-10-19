Women in Business Q&A: Lucy Ward, Creative Brand Director, Trouva

Lucy Ward is Creative Brand Director at Trouva, a global shopfront that gives independent retailers with big ambitions the benefits of unprecedented scale and interconnectivity. Trouva, an e-commerce network, combines powerful technology, big-brand marketing expertise, and at-scale buying capability to give local businesses global reach. Lucy has worked with many prestigious retailers throughout her career including including John Lewis and Net-a-Porter whilst at My Beautiful City – where she was head of Marketing, Communications and New Business. Previous to this, she worked as the Marketing Manager for Jack Wills. Lucy is passionate about getting girls involved in tech and a strong advocate of the benefits of mentoring. She is part of ALT (Ambitious Ladies in Tech) a mentorship programme run by LocalGlobe and is an ambassador for Retail Week’s “Be Inspired” series. Lucy was also featured on Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35 list of businesswomen to watch.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I’ve always had the drive to be successful through my own merit. I was fortunate to get an excellent education but after graduating from University my parents were very much of the mindset that I needed to work out my own future, support myself and get to where I wanted to be on my own.

I think that other characteristics that enable me to lead well are being enthusiastic and passionate. I have to truly believe in the brand I’m working for and Trouva definitely ticks that box.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Trouva?

Before Trouva, I worked with a number of top retailers including John Lewis and Net-a-Porter whilst at My Beautiful City – where I was head of Marketing, Communications and New Business. Before this, whilst working in house at Jack Wills for three years it became apparent that retail was my passion. My passion for the retail industry, as well as for supporting independent retail, has helped me to make the founding years of Trouva a success as we approach our second birthday in October 2017.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Trouva?

Landing the role at Trouva, with it’s all male founding team, as it was launching in 2015 was a pretty big achievement. Then to go on and succeed in growing the customer base from 0 to over 75,000 is something I am hugely proud of as it has allowed me to apply my creative experience to a cause I really care about.

In terms of the boutiques that make up the Trouva retail community, it’s a huge highlight when we hear the inspiring stories of the owners say opening up a second shop premises, enabled by the business Trouva is driving them or that we were able to pay their rent during a quiet spell in their shop. It makes all our hard work worthwhile.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

In terms of advice for women looking to break into start-ups, I would say just be brave and go for it. No one warned me about start-up life before I jumped in and I think that was probably a good thing. I’m not going to pretend it’s an easy career route but you will reap the many rewards of hard work – especially for a business you care about.

My advice to those wanting to break into the design and interiors industry is to be passionate and knowledgeable. Try and attend relevant trade shows like Maison Objet in Paris or Salone del Mobile in Milan. For opportunities closer to the UK, London Design Festival and Clerkenwell Design Week are always on my list.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Good is better than perfect. Don’t let the fear for perfection keep you from finishing things and allow yourself to believe it’s ok to fail as long you learn from it.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I live and breathe Trouva, our boutiques and our customers - but I wouldn’t have it any other way!

Saying that, I’m a firm believer in trying to leave the office by 7pm - dependent on deadlines of course. My brain tends to switch off after this point; it’s important to listen to your body and work around when you feel the most productive. I’d rather wake up at the crack of dawn and get to my desk first thing than work into the night.

I swear by doing yoga, for mind as well as body. We run a Monday class at Trouva HQ, which makes me step away from my desk and think about myself for an hour.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

It’s crucial that we start to normalise the idea of women in leadership positions. Female success in retail and much further afield should not be seen as a rare achievement that only a few girls can aspire to, but a tangible goal. Women need to own their success better and share the stories of how they got to where they are, it’s not breaking news anymore that women experience sexism and lower pay. The point should be about proving (over and over again until it starts to resonate) that there are strong, inspiring women out there in senior roles to inspire other women.

Getting women involved in tech is something I am also passionate about. I think that, whilst there is an increased effort by start-ups and VC's to push for female employees, what needs to happen is to bring girls at a school age closer to technology and programming. The lack of female engineers is a cultural phenomenon that can only change if we focus on our education system. Coding is a language that you can only really hope to master with time. Imagine what the next generation could create and what solutions they could find if we invested in getting all kids to code.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Your mindset and the circle you keep (both in and outside of the office) impact how you operate in the workplace. Mentoring aids this process and is a valuable asset to overcome hurdles and prevent mistakes. At the end of the day, we all need someone in our corner to help us navigate the road ahead.

I have two mentors that have become role models to me because of the careers they have built and support they provide me. Sophie’s ability to be the General Manager at the world’s leading independent digital rail platform, a mother of two and always spritely fills me with confidence that I can achieve that too. My other mentor Giorgio inspires me because of his calm influence and level headedness. He runs a company with a similar model to ours in the fashion arena so has walked the path I’m on before, which comes in very useful when seeking guidance.

Previously I have always had male mentors but it’s great now have a female one too. This has made a big difference to me as it’s enabled me to ask questions it’s hard to seek answers to in a male dominated world about balancing a demanding career with children and avoiding falling victim to the gender pay gap.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Sophia Amoruso. She’s back with a vengeance after Nasty Gal with Girlboss and I love it. That girl has got serious drive. I also admire Emily Weiss, the Founder & CEO of Glossier. All the girls on my team at Trouva are part of the Glossier tribe!

What do you want Trouva to accomplish in the next year?

Our mission is to become the global destination for the best independent boutiques, from the greatest cities in the world. I want to encourage people to shop independent and support bricks-and-mortar shops to ensure the sustainability of our high streets.