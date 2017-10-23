Women in Business Q&A: Maria Harrison, President, Bullseye Strategy

Maria is a digital marketing veteran with experience in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. As President of Bullseye Strategy, Maria oversees new business development, digital marketing strategy, account planning and account management, resource planning, client relations, community outreach and general operations. At the helm of Bullseye Strategy, she leads the team to numerous successes for her clients through constant innovation in an ever-fast-paced changing industry.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I have always been driven. My parents would literally argue with me in high school to STOP studying. I think it’s just in your DNA or it’s not. My grandfather was an entrepreneur, his father was an entrepreneur so that was in my DNA.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Bullseye Strategy?

My stint in corporate America was incredibly valuable to me. It was my working-MBA; I had great mentors and I learned so much on the job but ultimately corporate America didn’t suit me and I knew it was time to strike out on my own. I also knew that in an agency setting, I would have the opportunity to help many clients and that’s a big part of what I enjoy at Bullseye.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Bullseye Strategy?

The highlights – well, that’s tough to say because we have had so many wins! But for me the biggest highlights are building a successful team, a strong agency culture, and the organic growth we’ve had. Our reputation precedes us and happy clients refer other happy clients. Our success across a variety of verticals speaks to our ability to adapt to our client’s needs and an ever-changing digital landscape.

The challenges – building a successful team! There are so many things that have gone in to finding the right mix of skills and personality to find the right recipe for success. We are constantly vetting people for their alignment with our core values of passion, excellence, personalized service, curiosity, and drive for results. This industry is 24/7, and never stops moving - in our view, you must exhibit these core values to be successful in our business.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Do it! We need more women in this business, especially on the analytical and tech sides of it. Seek out internship opportunities early in college that give you an opportunity to really get tactical with digital media; do at least one big company or agency internship and one small company or agency internship. Get a feel for the environment that’s right for you and be willing to put in the time to prove that you’re committed to the industry. Get yourself certified in everything that’s free – AdWords, Analytics, etc. If you have an interest in an area, dive into it deep. If you’re most interested in social media, for example, start a blog, have a presence on every social network and demonstrate that you’re already “working” in the industry to a prospective employer.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Relationships are everything. Building strong collaborative working relationships with our clients is a key part of why we are successful. We take every effort to get to know our clients, what makes them tick, what’s important to them, both personally and professionally and then make them look like rock stars to their management team.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

HA! I’m a single working mom of two young children and I’m running a thriving agency. “Balance” is elusive but I am fiercely committed to a workout routine, a die-hard fan of Orange Theory Fitness and you can find me there 3-4 times a week to keep my sanity. The rest of the day, it’s a juggling act more than a balancing act but somehow me and my village make it work!

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Fear. I think women are still afraid to speak up. How many times have you had an idea in a meeting and you’re afraid to say it and 30 seconds later, some man in the room says it? Speak up, make your ideas known; you’ll be surprised at how much respect that earns you. Still, in 2017, many times I’m the only woman in the room in a business meeting; it would be easy to let this intimidate me but I know my job and subject matter well, and I always speak up.

I’d follow that with a close second of judgement for working moms – you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. If you go back to work, the message women often get is “Oh, you didn’t want to be stay home with your baby?” and if you don’t go back to work, you’re judged for opting to stay home – it’s a no win! So, you just should do what’s right for you and your family.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Having strong mentors in a business setting has shown me how to maneuver through corporate America which is an art! Having strong mentors in my personal life has shown me how to juggle working motherhood; my personal mentors keep me grounded and focused on what’s important.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Gosh, there are so many! And I think I take something a little different from each of them… Sheryl Sandberg, Madeline Albright, Oprah, and the list goes on. In my personal life, my mom and my Aunt Carol were influential. They were both successful in their education and nursing careers respectively, and while they didn’t make it look necessarily easy, they did teach me that it’s important to stand on your own two feet.

What do you want Bullseye Strategy to accomplish in the next year?