Women in Business Q&A: Monica Royer, Founder, Monica + Andy

After her daughter was born in 2010, Monica Royer looked everywhere for a cohesive collection of quality, organic baby clothes married with exceptional customer service. When she couldn’t find it, she decided to create it.

Monica + Andy launched in 2014, and is committed to making things better for moms and babies. From the Layette experience that anticipates the needs of expectant parents, to the innovative product design and in-store classes that foster community among new parents, Royer has woven a thread of thoughtfulness throughout her brand.

Royer’s passion for fashion started at an early age with her mother making most of her clothes. She turned this passion, along with her experience of advising her brother, Andy Dunn - Founder of Bonobos, to create a brand that is now the informed choice for parents and gifters who expect the best.

As CEO of the digitally native vertical brand, Royer is focused on driving new innovation and designs while growing the business. In addition, she is committed to guiding and inspiring other female entrepreneurs in their business endeavors.

Born and raised in Chicago, she is a graduate of University of Illinois Urbana- Champaign. Prior to launching Monica + Andy, Royer spent 10 years working in the pharmaceutical industry.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I think leadership starts with making mistakes. I spent the first ten years of my career being critiqued and pushed to excel by the directors at my company. I evolved and learned from each challenge. That experience helps me access a real empathy for my current Monica + Andy team. I understand what they are going through because I’ve been there. Building something new is not an easy task.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Monica + Andy?

In the early part of my career, I never went home at the end of the day with the sense that I had reached the pinnacle. My directors at that job taught me that I still had so much to learn, to continue to improve—and that the learning was the success. I still feel like that today. I realize how much I don’t know on this journey and I’m excited to keep pushing through.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Monica + Andy?

The highlights have been moments where it feels like everything is coming together. The opening of the first guideshop. Walking into the NYC guideshop for the first time. Seeing the boxes stacked and ready to ship at the end of the day. Meeting our customers face-to-face or getting positive emails from them about the brand. The highlights have truly been in the details. It is the feeling you get when a team comes together. It is funny but the bigger moments are not as special sometimes as the little ones.

The challenges have been many. I think the biggest challenge comes in continuing to evolve. Whether it be as a CEO, with the team or as a brand you have to keep moving and changing. However, there are areas where you want to remain true to as well. This growth phase if by far the most challenging. There is a lot out there on how to get started. It is the scaling where the path feels more uncharted sometimes.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Figure out the problem you want to solve and come to the market with a solution. I think an incredible product is key, but to succeed you have to differentiate your offering. Once you’ve found it—go for it with everything that you can.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Empathy and radical candor are the two most important traits when leading a team. Empathy was the more obvious one. Leading with kindness is so important for your team. That said, honesty is equally important. I think the team needs to feel empowered, to be honest with each other—and with you. This idea of radical candor has been an evolution for me. However, I think once a team can be completely honest with each other it helps to move you all forward, faster.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

This is a constant struggle for me. First and foremost, my family is so important to me. I am able to find some semblance of balance by giving up socializing and being out in the evenings. I try to come home and get my daughter to bed and then I get back to work on the couch. This flexibility allows me to get the work done and to be there for her. Second, it is important to find time for self-care. Yoga and exercise are key to keeping me going. I have been taking a lot more walking meetings. I find that moving makes me more productive. However, the struggle for balance is very real and I am lucky to have a great support network. My husband does all the laundry and my parents are my weekday support.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I see different issues for different generations. For the generation with a family and kids, I think the struggle is trying to balance it all. We are a new generation with access to email and text. Yes, it means we’re able to work on-the-go, but it also means we are working all of the time. And that’s a blessing and a curse for women with families. For the generation that is just entering the workplace, it seems they have a lot of pressure on them to rise up the ranks as fast as they can. They are coming into their adult identities in the age of social media perfection. They are always on, and they feel the need to always get it right.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

In both cases, both personally and professionally, mentorship has truly made me who I am.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Easy answer: my mom. She came here from India in her early twenties to build a better life for her family. I saw her lead her work team for 25 years and she always did it with honesty and grace.

What do you want Monica + Andy to accomplish in the next year?