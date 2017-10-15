Women in Business Q&A: MT Carney, Founder and CEO, Untitled Worldwide

MT Carney is the founder and CEO of Untitled Worldwide. Untitled is a creative business partner to brand, with clients including GAP, Pretty Simple, Spotify, Glossier, Oscar Health Insurance and Game of War.

Prior to founding Untitled, MT was President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios Worldwide, where she was responsible for a complete overhaul of the studio's marketing organization, to create a more efficient and streamlined process that produced exciting, integrated, targeted and cost efficient campaigns.

MT was also a co-founder of Naked Communications NY where she and her partners created a wave of change across the marketing community. MT also co-founded Nails Inc, the leading producer of nail products and services in the UK. Other previous positions include Worldwide Planning Director at Ogilvy & Mather and Chief Strategy Officer at Universal McCann.

She has won numerous industry awards including - Advertising Age Media Maven, AAAA Woman to Watch, Campaign Women to Watch, D&Ad Pencils, Media Week Awards, Campaign Planning Awards and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising Outstanding Achievement award, among others.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I like clear goals, well-defined objectives and I like teams that are focused and not bothered by hierarchy or job definitions. My childhood was a little chaotic and had some very extreme difficulties. The result of that is that I know that with a little ingenuity, hard work and focus teams can get through anything - intact and stronger. My family is pretty incredible.

How have your previous work experiences aided your role at Untitled?

Everything you do can be an advantage - I sold shoes when I was 14, speed and accuracy are important - customers want the right size and quickly. Offering options - the customer may not have seen all the other styles and particularly if their size is not there, show them other similar things. Understanding needs - options are only useful if they are fit for purpose, is the lady looking to match an outfit or an occasion, or does she just need something to walk in? Obstacles - does the customer have any issues? Radical dislikes? Then make sure the client had the right accessories and protection. Actually pretty much everything you need to know is there in selling shoes to middle aged ladies in Glasgow, well apart from political savvy - a stint at Disney helped that!

What have the highlights and challenges been since founding Untitled?

There have been lots of highlights - The first year of Oscar was incredible. We had been together since the very start and knew that the launch would be like building a skyscraper on the ground and then raising it on the first day of open enrollment with no real idea if it would work - it did.

Gap was amazing too, we totally changed the entire marketing strategy to focus on the diverse amazing inclusiveness of the brand and their customers. In 2 seasons we had the first quarter of positive comp in a very long time. The team at Gap were energized and enthused, as were the team at Untitled.

Game of War - from the bottom of the charts to no 1 in the app store in a few weeks, then the revenue flooding into the game, that felt pretty good too.

Glossier roses on the subway, so so delicious and I just adore Glossier. Challenges - my ECD and head producer conspired to steal a considerable sum of money from the company - that was very challenging and dispiriting. I like to believe in the goodness of people so when I am wrong it is very upsetting.

My 10 year assistant (she is really my boss) gave birth to a gorgeous little girl who was diagnosed with liver cancer at 3 months. That was devastating for everyone. Luckily Emily is well and perfect now and Kate just had a second daughter Alexandra a few weeks ago.

New marketing people at companies is a perennial challenge. We are particularly susceptible to this as we often act astroturfing de facto marketing departments for companies in need of a CMO or too early to have hired one, so when then new guy gets hired they want to make their own mark and not have an agency with a strong tie to the CEO or department already. I am always prepared for this - but it still makes me sad.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Work hard, tell the truth, don’t ever be afraid to try to do anything - most things are common sense and a bit of inspiration. Watch TV and go to the movies, learn good taste from those who are famed for it. Get a mentor. Stick with the people who love what they do not the ones who moan about it. Don’t start smoking.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Don’t hit the ball short.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

My work is more fun than my life at the moment so the question is moot.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Small constant discriminations.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

My mentees keep me focused and grateful and remind me to put principles first. I learn more from them than they do from me.

My mentors are the foundation of my life. I ask for help and advice from someone every day. I don’t know how you live without that. It would be too much pressure.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Elizabeth 1 - she was decisive, intelligent, surrounded herself with brilliant minds and left England much stronger than she found it

Maryam Mirzakhani - a brilliant mathematician and the first woman to win the Fields medal - she was exceptional in a male dominated world, combined a brilliant career at Harvard and Stanford with being a wife and mother and was an immigrant to boot.

My mother - she has held to her moral and ethical philosophy through a tumultuous and sometimes dangerous life, all the while focused on her children and now grandchildren. None of my siblings would have achieved a fraction of what we have today without her love and incredible strength.

What do you want Untitled, as a company and team, to accomplish in the next year?