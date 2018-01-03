Women in Business Q&A: Solmaz Shahalizadeh, Data Team Director, Shopify

Solmaz Shahalizadeh is a data team director at Shopify, overseeing merchant services algorithms and finance-data teams. Her merchant services algorithms team employs machine learning to power Shopify’s intelligent products including Shopify’s real-time Order Fraud Analysis, Shopify Capital and Shopify Payments underwriting. She also built the finance-data team from the ground up to provide data-driven insights on all non-GAAP metrics during the IPO process and afterwards. She has a passion for building high quality data products that ensure accuracy and agility of analysis.

With multiple graduate degrees in machine learning and computer science, she has employed her skills in cancer research, finance and e-commerce for the past 10 years. Prior to Shopify, she worked at Morgan Stanley as an analyst and a developer.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Growing up in Iran, I knew very early how important a north star was. Influenced by my university professor father and statistician mother, the value of education, math and analysis were ingrain in my life and an early age. By 15, we had to choose a major between math and physics or biology and I knew my future was in the math and physics side and worked tirelessly to get accepted in one of the top universities with full scholarship. From here I pushed further and attained a Master’s Degree in Sweden and a second Master’s Degree in Canada. My life has always been committing myself to a task, and not only completing it, but pushing it one level further.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Shopify?

My path to Shopify is quite unique. I had previously spent four years working in Cancer Research using computer science, statistical inference and bioinformatics to develop machine learning algorithms that can predict patient outcomes in breast cancer from genomic and clinical data. Here, I learned how to work with people from other industries (oncologists, biologists) and how to reposition a problem by finding how I can translate my own skillsets to help solve their problems.

After working in research, I worked as a Technology Associate for Morgan Stanley in their Profit and Loss department. Here I learned professional ethics and the value of mentorship.

Both positions taught me how to thrive in very different and changing environments and how to add value in a new space. This has helped me grow at Shopify, which is a changing rocketship rewriting commerce.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Shopify?

When I was hired by Shopify, I was the first and only financial data analyst which meant that I was working with a blank slate. Both exciting and challenging, I was tasked with building a financial data warehouse, building a team, rebuilding our analysis pipeline and defining what quality means - for a data team, this is extremely important.

One of my biggest challenges and accomplishments was ensuring Shopify’s Non-GAAP data and analysis infrastructure met the standards to take Shopify public. Working within the constraints of time and technology, we were able to deliver high-quality data pipelines and analysis that helped Shopify’s F1 and investor roadshow. Today, we have one of the most successful IPO’s in Canadian tech history.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

The best advice I can offer to women considering a career in data and analytics is to take the leap. There has never been a better time to enter the field and we’re lucky that the data and machine learning fields have a larger number of successful women in comparison to other industries. Don't be discouraged by buzzwords or intimidating topics. There are various communities and resources available all around. Check out the “Women in Machine Learning” conference or join Python Ladies and start learning more about the problems you can solve in this field.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

The most important lesson I've learned in my career is that there is always an opportunity. For every challenge or problem, there is a way to add value and you need to take it upon yourself to find it. That's why understanding the problem at hand is so important. Everyone is able to add value to something you're working on if you look through a different scope.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I maintain work/life balance by identifying what is important and prioritizing. That means some days it is work and some days it is pleasure. I'm fortunate to have a supportive partner and work environment that enable me to make the best choices. It's a learning process that is constantly evolving.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Across all industries, the biggest issue for women in the workplace is the lack of women in senior leadership roles. This creates subconscious barriers for women because it is more difficult to identify or envision yourself in a leadership role. Additionally, it creates a greater barrier for mentorship and sponsorship.

While this is slowly improving, we have a long way to go before equal representation exists across all levels of leadership in industries.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Mentorship has played a great role in diversifying my thought patterns. Through mentorship at each company I've worked for, I was able to learn from their years of experience and was able to identify my strengths and weaknesses and build upon those characteristics.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

In data and analytics, we’re lucky to have so many amazing women to look up to. A personal favourite of mine is Hillary Masons. With a PhD, successful company, and amazing research, she has shared an incredible wealth of knowledge that has greatly benefited the data and machine learning communities.

Outside of data and machine learning, a woman I highly admire is Michelle Obama. She epitomizes rewriting a role and leadership among women. Educated, well-spoken and impact-driven, Michelle Obama has changed the landscape of women in leadership positions.

What do you want Shopify to accomplish in the next year?

At Shopify, we have already added capabilities to use our data to mitigate risks to our merchants. From risk and fraud analysis, to cash advances, to automated marketing and recommendations, we are lowering the barrier to entry for all entrepreneurs.