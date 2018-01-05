Women in Business Q&A: Tamara Hill- Norton, Founder, Sweaty Betty

Founder, Creative Director, Mum of three, the first on the Pilates mat and the last on the dancefloor, Tamara Hill-Norton founded Sweaty Betty on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Growing up as a kid, I was always quite rebellious and strong-minded and I didn’t really like being told what to do. And, later on, I was just like, “I don’t want to work for anyone else, I know what I want to do, I want to run my own business!” I always had that streak in me. Then, when I was at university studying languages, I did my year abroad in Germany and Paris, where I came across all these amazing little underwear boutiques, which I hadn’t seen in the UK. I was like, “Right, okay, I’m going to start my own business.”

I’ve always lived a really active lifestyle, my Dad was in the navy and we travelled round a lot living in Gibraltar, Hong Kong and Italy. He was really into sailing in the summer and skiing in the winter, so I always led a healthy outdoor life, something I try to do with my own kids now. It was this that inspired me in part to start Sweaty Betty, I couldn’t find clothes for active women, so I wanted to create them.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure?

Before I founded Sweaty Betty, I worked for an underwear brand called Knickerbox as a buyer. It was run by a couple and they were so dynamic and brilliant to work with. It was a small team and I learned a lot.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure?

There have been so many highlights, from redirecting the business to focus on our own label in 2009, to showing on the London Fashion Week runway and expanding to opening our first shop in the USA (we now have 14!). Most recently we have opened a new flagship in London which has three floors of fashion, fitness, food and beauty. It was always a dream of mine to create a space our customers can experience the Sweaty Betty lifestyle, so seeing this come to life has been amazing.

This is not to say everything has been perfect! There were so many challenges when we started Sweaty Betty. I’d never done anything like this before. I had never taken on a shop before, done any lease negotiations, purchased any of my own stock, or raised any money, so it was a challenge to persuade others to work with me.

I then opened the first shop in November of 1998 and my only staff member decided to quit, so I was left to run the entire store on my own over Christmas. I was working seven days per week and put myself under enormous pressure to deal with any problems on my own, without help. In hindsight, it was an amazing learning experience as I really got to know the customer, but at the time it was stressful.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Be passionate about what you do and hire passionate people. It will inspire others and keep you and them motivated.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. I was very independent at the beginning and wanted to do everything myself. However over time I learnt this isn’t always possible. When we were looking to launch our own label, I started working with a talented consultant who was used to dealing with small growing businesses like ours and was able to set me on the right road and increase my confidence.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I realized years ago, that you will never have enough time, you have to make time to do the things you want to do. So I make sure I schedule in fitness for ‘me time’ and dinners with my girlfriends.

I also find our children incredibly helpful, my husband and I could talk about Sweaty Betty all day when we get home from the office, so our kids definitely keep us grounded and maintain a good work-life balance. I currently have a pact with my 14-year-old daughter that she will be in bed and I will stop my emails by 10PM.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I think there is a lot of talk about the glass ceiling, which we try to contradict at Sweaty Betty. As a company that employs over 500 women (there are only about 10 men!), we aim to empower them as much as we can. From the vast majority of senior positions being filled by women to promoting maternity leave and flexible working hours, we are on a mission to stamp out these issues one at a time.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I haven’t really had a traditional professional mentor. I have a life coach, who has helped hugely with my personal and professional progression through life.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I have always admired Natalie Massenet. She was such a pioneer in the e-commerce industry and must have had so much determination to bring all of those brands on board in NET-A-PORTER’s early days.

Anya Hindmarch is also such a refreshing leader in the fashion world, she’s built this amazing business, but is never afraid to address the challenges she faces. I also love the humour of her brand, it’s very British.

I think what Adwoa Aboah is doing with Gurls Talk is really awesome. She’s using a place of influence to share with young girls the importance of mental health awareness, and as a Mum this is really cool to see.

What do you want to accomplish in the next year?