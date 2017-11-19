Women in Business Q&A: Theresa Dold, VP of Agency Strategy, LevelUp

Theresa Dold is the VP of Agency Strategy at LevelUp, the leading provider of mobile engagement solutions for the restaurant industry. She is responsible for guiding the development of LevelUp’s Agency solutions and driving adoption of LevelUp’s platform, features, and tools among its 200+ restaurant partners. Prior to LevelUp, Dold was the Director of Product at healthy fast-casual brand sweetgreen, where she owned the company's product roadmap and consumer-facing technology initiatives.

Dold’s interest in product followed a handful of years spent in the Wild Wild West of digital marketing, where she came to the realization that the ROI on building compelling digital experiences for customers far outweighed pouring marketing dollars into digital banner ads.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today? A lot of it boils down to having been in the right place, at the right time, with the right people. I’ve been so fortunate over the years to be supported by individuals, both home and at work, who were willing to give me the benefit of the doubt and throw me right into the deep end.

For starters, my parents never questioned my decision to pursue a French degree, even though I never had a game plan for what to do with it (and still don’t). The sweetgreen founders, whom I met during college, hired me as their marketing intern despite my complete lack of relevant experience; their philosophy was that happy, humble, hardworking individuals could make an impact by learning on the job. Similarly, when I made a case to transition from marketing to product management at sweetgreen (again, my experience was lacking), my ideas were met with enthusiasm rather than skepticism. Most recently, when I joined the LevelUp team, my role was brand new, and my responsibilities were self-prioritized; I got to push through that mildly uncomfortable phase of figuring out all the things I didn’t know, and then seek out the many people from whom I could learn.

All of these experiences have reinforced for me the importance of being open-minded, asking the right questions, and taking chances as a leader – whether that be saying yes to a less-than-conventional but promising hire or taking on a risky but potentially rewarding initiative.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at LevelUp? Prior to LevelUp, I worked in both the tech and restaurant industries. Most relevant were the five years I spent running digital marketing and product at healthy fast-casual concept sweetgreen. As this small world would have it, sweetgreen was the first brand to launch a mobile payments and loyalty app on the LevelUp platform. Through the process of leading that project and evolving sweetgreen’s digital guest experience and engagement program, I gained an immense amount of knowledge about – and appreciation of – LevelUp’s technology, mission and team. Needless to say, that experience put me in a great position to help other LevelUp restaurant partners leverage technology to more effectively engage their customers and grow their businesses.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at LevelUp? Not to sound too corny, but I like to think of highlights and challenges as one and the same. It helps me appreciate the journey for what it is – an opportunity for growth, with each hurdle overcome. Having worked at a few smaller companies where I was an early-stage employee, learning to navigate a larger (and rapidly growing) organization where I don’t have as much institutional knowledge has been a rewarding process. The same goes for the way in which I am challenged to think on my feet with clients, where I’m still learning about the ins-and-outs of their brand and business. And last, but far from least, is working alongside so many brilliant individuals and teams – the result is a fast-paced environment that can be tricky to keep up with, but inspiring to be a part of.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry? The time and energy we dedicate to our careers is a huge investment, so make sure to seek out roles at companies that are willing to invest in you – especially ones with a track record of promoting from within. If you’ve landed an interview, don’t be afraid to tactfully ask what your career path might look like within the organization if given the opportunity to join the team. Similarly, if you’re interested in a company that doesn’t have the perfect job opening for you: do some LinkedIn sleuthing, find someone at the company in a role that interests you, and get in touch. You’d be surprised as to how many people are willing to chat over a cup of coffee (especially if it’s a really good cup of coffee).

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date? Take yourself and your work seriously… but not too seriously. Anyone who claims to be wholly fulfilled by their career is either lying, misguided, or non-human. Don’t forget to come up for air, celebrate the small wins, and have fun along the way! And if you’re managing a team, make sure they take your lead and do the same.

How do you maintain a work/life balance? “Maintain” implies that I’ve got it figured out, that the balance is consistent. The truth is that this ideal state is – and likely always will be – a work in progress. Years ago, when I had a habit of burning a little too much of the midnight oil, one of my mentors suggested that I simply ask myself, “What’s the worst thing that will happen if I don’t finish this work tonight?” Only on very rare occasions did I come up with an answer compelling enough to keep my laptop open. More recently, I signed up for ClassPass and really appreciate the way it motivates me to schedule quality time for myself each week, without my cell phone glued to my hand. I am also fortunate to have a boss who understands the value of balance and has very fair expectations around how much his team should be working.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace? Broadly speaking, women need the flexibility to fit work into their lives – not their lives into their work. This issue transcends gender, of course, but by all accounts seems to more significantly impact women than men. In a recent study, McKinsey & Company calls out that companies that provide programs to “smooth transitions to and from extended leave, and guarantee employees a similar or better position upon their return, have a better representation of women in their ranks”. For many of my friends and colleagues who have children and work for companies that encourage this type of flexibility, I know it makes a world of a difference in terms of their perception of their employer, their ability to advance, and their overall job satisfaction.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? I have been incredibly lucky over the years to find mentors in my managers, my network and even my friends. These individuals have played the role of life coach, drill sergeant, salary negotiation expert, and everything in between. I remember the first time I approached one of them to ask for some candid feedback on my strengths and weaknesses – heck, was I uncomfortable! What I quickly learned, though, is that the pursuit of feedback, coupled with a willingness to act on the advice you receive, can lead to tremendous growth and opportunity. And as I meet other women searching for similar advice, I love being able to pay it forward and support them in their development.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why? The list keeps growing, but here are a few. My former colleague Ashley Peterson (VP of Experience at sweetgreen), for the non-linear path she has taken with her career and her empathetic leadership style. My current colleague Christina Dorobek (Chief Sales Officer at LevelUp) for her relentless drive and lead-by-example way of inspiring her team. Also: Bozoma Saint John, Alice Waters, Ellen Degeneres and the one and only Michelle Obama. Each of these women embodies such integrity and grit, and is doing so much to tackle some of the most important issues of our time.