Women In Film: Ella Nuortila Takes On New York

Ella Nuortila at her tinygiant office in Brooklyn, NY.

29-year-old Ella Nuortila has always known what she wants to do when she “grows up.” While most of us were deciding what to major in in college, Nuortila was making plans to come to America to fulfill her one lifelong dream: producing films in New York City.

Dream. Accomplished.

She was 23-years-old when she moved to the East Village and after graduating from film school, she started a job search that ended fairly quickly. Some may call it beginner's luck, except that it has lasted.

While producing films independently she started working as a Co-Producer at SALTY Features, an independent film production company focused on producing documentaries and founded by Oscar-Winning producer Yael Melamede. The first film she produced there was (Dis)Honesty - The Truth About Lies, now streaming on Netflix, and the feeling she experienced working behind the camera was one she’d carry with her for the rest of her life.

“I knew from the get go that I loved what I was doing and that I was pretty good at it, too.”

While many others have to start from working as runners, Nuortila’s first job in New York was in the film industry as a producer. A woman on a mission, who exclaims, “I didn’t cross the ocean to do anything else!”

Today, Nuortila is an Executive Producer at tinygiant, an award-winning, woman-owned production company that was founded in Brooklyn, New York. I sat down with Nuortila to discuss her recent projects, how she feels about the industry today, and what it means to chase the American Dream…and catch it.

How did you come to work at tinygiant?

I've been with tinygiant since day one. I met the Founder, Veronica Diaferia when she was starting the company and she was impressed by my track record in independent film, while her background was in big union commercial production. We figured that combining the best of both worlds was the future and tinygiant was born!

What was your role once the company was formed?

I started as the Head of Production and have become the Executive Producer since. While I still produce movies, I was excited to get to produce commercial films and help build something bigger than myself.

What is your favorite part about working as an Executive Producer with tinygiant?

It's been incredible to see the company grow to what it is today. I'm proud that I get to produce work that is meaningful, which is not always the case in advertising.

Nuortila and Veronica Diaferia at the 2017 AICP Awards. Photo via Instagram.

Very true about advertising. What’s one project you’ve worked on that you’re proud of?

Last year I produced a commercial for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, that helped raise funds for toys that allow parents in wheelchairs to play and interact with their children. The spot won a Silver Lion in Cannes, which is the most prestigious award a commercial film can be recognized with.

You’re 29 and moved up the latter, some would say very quickly. How do you feel about that?

I wouldn't be here if I didn't love it. I come from a country where the film industry is very tiny, so being able to be a producer here is everything to me. It's taken a lot of hard work, but it has also paid off as I don't think as a 20-something year old woman I could ever be in a position where I am, had I stayed in Finland. In that sense the "American Dream" still exists.

Have you experienced any setbacks when you first came to New York and finding work in the film industry? It’s been known to be challenging, especially for women.

Most setbacks I had here were just related to the difficulty of being far from my family and friends who are back in Finland. Work-wise I've been extremely fortunate to have gotten to the place where I am today.

How has the film industry changed since you first started producing in 2011?

The amount of content that is being produced is increasing and increasing. I'd like to think that the fact that almost anyone can pick up a camera and create content has opened a lot of doors and created opportunities in general.

You’ve worked with exceptional women. Do you think it’s getting easier to add a female voice to the conversation?

Ever since I started my career as a producer, I have never actually had a male boss and I've been very fortunate to work with women who have championed other women in the industry. Having said that, the industry is still tough for women, especially if you are a director or a writer.

Set life!

Why’s that?

Chances are you'll find yourself often in rooms where you are the only woman and sometimes getting your voice heard in that situation is extremely hard. As a woman you still get easily boxed and are only given chances to talk about the woman experience, instead of the human experience. We have a long way to go, but I am optimistic as I do see change happening.

What's one piece of advice you'd give to a young girl who wished to be a producer.

The same advice I'd give a young girl who wishes to do anything: Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you and who care about you. And don't let anything stop you!